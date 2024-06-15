Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues suffer Julian Alvarez blow; club leading race for Aston Villa ace, and more - June 15, 2024

Chelsea finished sixth in the Premier League in the 2023-24 season and lost to Liverpool in the EFL Cup final. Mauricio Pochettino was sacked at the end of the campaign and was replaced by Enzo Maresca at the start of this month.

Meanwhile, the Blues have suffered a setback in their plans to sign Manchester City attacker Julian Alvarez this summer. Elsewhere, the London giants are the favourites to sign Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on June 15, 2024:

Chelsea suffer Julian Alvarez blow

Julian Alvarez

Chelsea have suffered a setback in their efforts to take Julian Alvarez to Stamford Bridge. According to Football Insider, Manchester City won't allow the Argentinean to leave this summer.

Trending

Alvarez's future has been subject to intense speculation recently, with reports stating that the player remains unsettled at the Etihad. The 24-year-old has had to play second fiddle to Erling Haaland in recent campaigns and apparently desires to become the main man in the team.

The Blues are eyeing the situation with interest as they look to upgrade their attack before the new season. Alvarez could be a fabulous addition to Enzo Maresca's squad, and the London giants remain keen to secure his services this year.

However, the Premier League champions consider the Argentinean an indispensable part of their plans and won't sanction his departure. Alvarez is under contract at the Etihad till 2028, so they are under no pressure to sell him.

The 24-year-old registered 19 goals and 13 assists in 54 games across competitions in the 2023-24 campaign.

Blues leading race for Jhon Duran, says Fabrizio Romano

Jhon Duran

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Jhon Duran this summer, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. The Colombian striker enjoyed a decent debut campaign with Aston Villa, registering eight goals in 37 games across competitions.

Most of his appearances were from the bench, with Ollie Watkins the main man at Villa Park. However, Duran impressed whenever called upon and has turned heads at Stamford Bridge. The Blues are looking for a new No. 9 this summer, with Nicolas Jackson failing to convince.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano confirmed that talks are ongoing regarding a move for the Colombian this summer.

“Staying with Chelsea, conversations are also ongoing between them and Aston Villa, and the agents of Jhon Duran about the contract, the salary, the commission, so the entire package is being discussed but important clubs are preparing to enter the race,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“For now Chelsea are still considered a favourite because they know the player wants to go to there, and it’s on them to agree personal terms and agents fee.”

The London giants previously had their eyes on Benjamin Sesko, but the Slovenian has decided to stay put at RB Leipzig this summer.

Bayern Munich end Levi Colwill pursuit, says journalist

Levi Colwill

Bayern Munich have pulled the plug on their pursuit of Levi Colwill, according to journalist Christian Falk. The English defender enjoyed a stellar 2023-24 campaign with Chelsea, registering 32 appearances across competitions.

Recent reports have suggested that his efforts have earned him admirers at the Allianz Arena. The Bavarians are looking for a new start under Vincent Kompany and are working to revamp the squad after a disappointing season.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Falk added that the Bundesliga giants have identified VfB Stuttgart defender Hiroki Ito as an alternative to Colwill.

“It’s true that Bayern Munich had Levi Colwill on the list; his name came up in club discussions because Bayern are searching for a player like him. Now they’ve decided to sign Hiroki Ito from Stuttgart, so I don’t think they’ll move for Colwill now,” wrote Falk.

Colwill could be key to the Blues' plans to counter Thiago Silva's departure, with the Brazilian leaving this summer.