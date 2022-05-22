Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues suffer setback in pursuit of West Ham United midfielder; Barcelona begin negotiations for Bayern Munich striker, and more - 22 May 2022

Chelsea registered a 2-1 win over Watford in their final Premier League game of the season at Stamford Bridge. The victory helped manager Thomas Tuchel’s wards finish third in the standings, 19 points behind champions Manchester City.

Meanwhile, the Blues have suffered a setback in their pursuit of a West Ham United midfielder. Elsewhere, Xavi has revealed that Barcelona have begun negotiations for a Bayern Munich striker.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 22 May 2022:

Chelsea suffer setback in Declan Rice pursuit

Declan Rice is unlikely to leave West Ham United this summer.

Chelsea have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Declan Rice, according to The Mirror.

The Blues are eager to bring their former youth player back to Stamford Bridge this summer. Manager Thomas Tuchel is planning to revamp his squad after a disappointing season. Rice has been identified as the long-term successor to N’Golo Kante, whose injury struggles this season have hurt the team.

However, Rice is unlikely to leave the London Stadium this summer. The Englishman has turned down contract renewal offers from the Hammers but is willing to spend one more season at the club. The Blues, as such, might be better advised to move on to alternate targets, with Manchester United also in Rice's pursuit.

Barcelona begin negotiations for Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Xavi has revealed that Barcelona are in negotiations to sign Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker wants to leave Bayern Munich this summer, and Chelsea are hoping to take him to Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel is eager to bring in a number nine ahead of the new season, following the continued struggles of Romelu Lukaku.

"Financial situation? Laporta told me we'll be able to reinforce the team, there's confidence". Barça manager Xavi: "Lewandowski? He's one of the options, one of the possibilities. There are negotiations, he has one year of his contract left… it won't be easy".

However, speaking recently, Xavi said that the Blaugrana are pushing for Lewandowski.

“It is a possibility that he could come, yes. He has said it publicly as well. There are negotiations, but it won't be easy; he has a one-year contract with Bayern,” said Xavi.

Thomas Tuchel reveals how Blues could catch up with Manchester City and Liverpool next season

Thomas Tuchel believes his offensive players will have to improve if Chelsea are to catch up with Manchester City and Liverpool next season. The Blues have struggled due to the lack of form of their forwards and have been a spectator in the title race in recent months.

Speaking ahead of the game against Watford, Tuchel also hinted that the Blues might need reinforcements in attack to solve the issue.

“If we stick to the group, then we will try to solve it with these players. We need to produce more numbers because the numbers from our offensive players don't allow us to overperform. I'm not pointing fingers, but we need over-performance from everybody, and it's not over-performance if we have only single figures in scoring and assisting,” said Tuchel.

He continued:

“Is it necessary to bring more offensive players around the box to create more distractions, to create more space for each other? We will ask that question. We are late because other clubs can take players. We have to be fast and smart as soon as the sanctions are lifted... There's a lot of work to do."

