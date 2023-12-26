Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues suffer Victor Osimhen blow; Ange Postecoglou wants Conor Gallagher, and more - December 26, 2023

Chelsea face Crystal Palace at home in the Premier League on Wednesday (December 27). Mauricio Pochettino's men desperately need a win after faltering against Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend.

Meanwhile, the Blues have suffered a blow in their quest to sign Naapoli striker Victor Osimhen. Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou wants Blues midfielder Conor Gallagher.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on December 26, 2023:

Chelsea suffer Victor Osimhen blow

Victor Osimhen has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have suffered a setback in their plans to bring Victor Osimhen to Stamford Bridge.

The player's agent, Roberto Calenda has confirmed that his client is happy at Napoli. Osimhen recently signed a one-year extension to his contract that will keep him at Naples till 2026. The 24-year-old powered the Italian club to a Serie A triumph last season and is a priority target for the Blues.

However, speaking to Corriere dello Sport, Calenda said that Osimhen always wanted to stay at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium.

"Victor is doing very well in Naples and wants to take the team as high as possible. He has always said it and backed it up on the pitch. We just closed an historic deal in the history of Italian football.

"Let’s enjoy it. I’ve heard that I didn’t want him to renew and that I’d rather take him elsewhere. It’s the usual blame game. It wasn’t true," said Calenda

He continued:

"I represent Victor, and I want what’s best for him. We’ve both wanted a renewal since the summer. Last summer, plenty of offers arrived, some monstrous ones, but De Laurentiis wanted to keep Victor, and we made ourselves available.

"If we wanted to leave, we would have said so. Instead, we worked, a lot, to get the renewal done. Next summer it will be the same.”

Osimhen has appeared 119 times for the Serie A champions across competitions, registering 67 goals and 17 assists.

Ange Postecoglou wants Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher's future remains up in the air.

Ange Postecoglou is fueling Tottenham Hotspur's interest in Conor Gallagher, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. The Englishman is a first-team regular at Chelsea under Pochettino and has appeared 21 times across competitions this season.

However, he remains linked with an exit in January, especially with his contract expiring in 2025. Romano recently said that the Blues are willing to let the 23-year-old leave for an offer in excess of £35 million.

In his column for Caught Offside, the transfer guru added that Spurs are keeping a close eye on the situation.

"Mauricio Pochettino is happy with him, but now, the player and club have to decide what they want to do. There’s still no agreement on a new deal, and if the situation doesn’t change, Chelsea could be open to selling Conor in case of an important proposal.

"Tottenham keep following this situation closely because Ange Postecoglou is a big fan of the player," wrote Romano.

Gallagher rose through the ranks at Chelsea and has appeared 66 times for the first team, scoring three goals and setting up five.

Blues willing to pay €60 million for Estevao Willian

Chelsea are ready to pay €60 million to secure the services of Estevao Willian, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Brazilian is highly rated at Palmeiras but can only leave once he turns 18 in April 2025. Nonetheless, European clubs are lining up for Willian, and the Blues are also in the mix. The London giants have targeted talented young players recently, and the Brazilian certainly fits the bill.

The 16-year-old dreams of joining Barcelona, but the club's financial condition makes a move highly unlikely. Palmeiras are willing to let the player leave for €60 million, and Chelsea have no qualms about matching that valuation.

However, the Blues face competition from Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City for the Brazilian's signature.