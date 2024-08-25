Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues suffer Victor Osimhen blow; Aston Villa not in talks for English ace, and more - August 25, 2024

Chelsea secured a thumping 6-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux on Sunday, August 25, in the Premier League. A Noni Madueke hat-trick, along with goals from Nicolas Jackson, Cole Palmer and Joao Felix marked a fruitful night for new boss Enzo Maresca.

Meanwhile, the Blues have suffered a setback in their efforts to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. Elsewhere, Aston Villa are not in talks to sign forward Raheem Sterling.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on August 25, 2024:

Chelsea suffer Victor Osimhen blow

Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen reportedly wants a massive salary to move to Chelsea this summer, according to The Sun. The Nigerian hitman has been on the Blues' radar all summer, and things are expected to spice up in the final week of the transfer window.

Maresca remains in the market for a new striker, and there are few better in the business than Osimhen right now. The 25-year-old is apparently willing to leave Napoli this summer despite signing a new contract last December.

Recent reports have suggested that the London giants remain hot on his heels and are trying to convince him to move to Stamford Bridge. However, Osimhen reportedly wants to become the highest-paid player in the Premier League to agree to a transfer.

The Nigerian apparently wants £500,000 per week in wages, which is higher than the salaries of Kevin De Bruyne (£400,000) and Erling Haaland (£375,000). However, Chelsea are looking to reduce their wage bill, so they have no intention of meeting Osimhen's demands.

Aston Villa not in talks for Raheem Sterling, says Fabrizio Romano

Raheem Sterling

Aston Villa are not eyeing a move for Raheem Sterling this summer, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. The English forward doesn't fit Maresca's plans at Chelsea and could be allowed to leave this summer.

Sterling hasn't lived up to the reputation at Stamford Bridge, so moving him on could prove to be a challenge. Recent reports have suggested that the Villans are ready to take the 29-year-old to Villa Park this year.

However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano rubbished those claims.

"I think they (Aston Villa) want to do something in the offensive positions. For Sterling, to be honest I also saw these links, but I don't have a confirmation of this story. So, at the moment, still nothing concrete in the Sterling story," said Romano.

He continued:

"Let's see. I think for Sterling, for sure there will be clubs appearing in the next days trying to get an opportunity for an important player like him, who is leaving Chelsea. But, at the moment, still no direct contact with Aston Villa from what I have heard."

Sterling's No.7 jersey at Stamford Bridge has already been handed to new signing Pedro Neto this summer.

Blues eyeing Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Chelsea have entered the race to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer, according to The Sun. The Blues are eager to rope in an established No. 9 this year to lead the line.

The London giants initially had their eyes on Victor Osimhen for the job, but the Nigerian's exorbitant wage demands have forced them to consider alternatives. Calvert-Lewin has apparently popped up on Maresca's radar.

The Englishman is proven in the Premier League with Everton and could hit the ground running with a move to Stamford Bridge this summer. The Toffees are likely to let him go for a proper fee.

