Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues not in talks for Eberechi Eze; club suffer Brennan Johnson blow, and more - August 27, 2023

Chelsea secured their first win under Mauricio Pochettino on Friday (August 25) night at Stamford Bridge. Goals from Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson helped the Pochettino's menpick up all three points.

Meanwhile, the Blues are not in talks to sign Crystal Palace striker Eberechi Eze. Elsewhere, the London giants have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on August 27, 2023:

Chelsea not in talks for Eberechi Eze

Eberechi Eze has been a hit at Selhurst Park.

Chelsea are not in talks to sign Eberechi Eze this summer, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues are on the hunt for attacking additions before the end of the window but have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Michael Olise. Recent reports have linked them to Eze, who has also been in fine form for Crystal Palace.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Eagles have no desire to sell the Englishman.

"At the moment, I am not aware of any Chelsea contact for Eze. Only Manchester City considered him last week but the treble winners never sent any bid or started any negotiation as he’s considered untouchable by Hodgson and Crystal Palace," wrote Romano.

He continued:

“A crazy, crazy bid would be needed to even be considered – a lot more than the reported £60-65 million fee. From the Eagles’ point of view, it is clear – Eze stays!”

Pochettino also has his eyes on Bradley Barcola, but the Lyon forward apparently prefers to join Paris Saint-Germain.

Blues suffer Brennan Johnson blow

Brennan Johnson could ignite a bidding war in London.

Chelsea have suffered a setback in their plans to bring Brennan Johnson to Stamford Bridge.

According to transfer insider Ben Jacobs, the Wales winger prefers to join Tottenham Hotspur if he leaves Nottingham Forest. The Blues have already held initial conversations with the West Bridgford club for the 22-year-old but are not in talks for the player at the moment.

Jacobs told Give Me Sport that a move to Spurs would depend on manager Ange Postecoglou.

"I think the preference of the player would be Spurs. That's what I've always been told, so we now wait and see how it plays out. On the Chelsea side, I don't think that the interest can be disputed, but they're not active in terms of a club-to-club conversation or even on the player side at this point," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"Chelsea are going to be a side to watch right until the end of the window. They're going to surprise us, no doubt, with a few moves. But, as far as Brennan Johnson is concerned, I think Spurs is more likely than Chelsea. We have to now see whether Ange Postecoglou feels that he would fit in."

Tottenham have been linked with Johnson recently.

Chelsea have been in talks for Folarin Balogun

Folarin Balogun was discussed at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have discussed the possibility of signing Folarin Balogun with his agent, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The US international is surplus to requirements at Arsenal, and manager Mikel Arteta has decided to let him leave. The Blues are among the clubs linked to the player of late.

Romano told Give Me Sport that the London giants have discussed Balogun during negotiations for Romeo Lavia.

"With Chelsea, honestly, I have many questions these days. But the reality from what I heard is that during the meetings, they had Chelsea and agents of Folarin Balogun present," said Romano.

He continued:

"But those meetings were for Romeo Lavia. They had the opportunity to discuss also about Balgoun, I think that’s something very normal in football.

"When you meet an important agent with many clients, it’s normal to ask about many players, their situation, the cost and the status of negotiations.”

Balogun is reportedly close to joining Marseille in a permanent deal.