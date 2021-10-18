Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues target advised to snub move to Stamford Bridge; club receive setback in pursuit of Serie A star, and more - 18th October 2021

Chelsea are preparing to face Malmo in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. The Blues are second in Group H, three points behind Juventus after two games. Thomas Tuchel will be eager to get back to winning ways after his team lost to the Bianconeri on Matchday two.

Meanwhile, Jack Wilshere has advised an English midfielder, who is wanted by Chelsea, to snub a move to Stamford Bridge. Elsewhere, the Blues have received a setback in their pursuit of a Serie A defender.

On that note, here's take a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 18th October 2021.

Declan Rice advised to snub move to Chelsea

Jack Wilshere has advised Declan Rice to stay at West Ham United despite interest from Chelsea.

Rice was linked with the Blues this summer, but ended up staying with the Hammers.

The Englishman is expected to leave the London Stadium for a bigger club in the coming days. Chelsea remain hot on his heels, while Manchester United are also eager for his services.

Meanwhile, speaking to TalkSPORT as relayed by The Mirror, Wilshere claimed Rice has very little reason to leave West Ham at the moment.

"I’ve always said – and I’ve said this to Dec too – why would he leave West Ham now? He’s the captain; he’s the main man, and he’s playing week-in week-out in the Premier League,” said Wilshere.

"There will probably come a time when he will want to leave and win a title and play in the Champions League, maybe West Ham will play in the Champions League, but I don’t think they’ll win the title. But, for now, he’s doing well, and he’s playing week-in, week-out," said Wilshere.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT 🤩 “Declan can do everything.”✅ “There is more to come from Rice, too! He’s getting better and better.”🤷‍♂️ “I’ve said this to Dec: why would he leave West Ham now?!”Jack Wilshere believes @_DeclanRice would walk into any team in the world but wants him to stay at #WHUFC 🤩 “Declan can do everything.”✅ “There is more to come from Rice, too! He’s getting better and better.”🤷‍♂️ “I’ve said this to Dec: why would he leave West Ham now?!”Jack Wilshere believes @_DeclanRice would walk into any team in the world but wants him to stay at #WHUFC ⚒ https://t.co/gGutqQGJqI

Blues receive setback in pursuit of Matthijs de Ligt

Chelsea have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Matthijs de Ligt.

That's because, according to The Express via Calciomercato, Manchester City have entered the race for the Dutch defender's signature. Mino Raiola, the player's agent, has already initiated talks with the reigning Premier League champions over De Ligt's possible move to the Etihad.

The Blues were hoping to target the Juventus star next year to bolster their backline. Chelsea are sweating on the futures of Antonio Rudiger and Thiago Silva, both of whom could leave Stamford Bridge next summer. Thomas Tuchel hoped to bring in De Ligt to shore up his defence, but it appears the Blues have fallen behind City in the race for his signature.

Ross Barkley warming up to a move to Burnley

Ross Barkley is warming up to a move to Burnley.

The Englishman has fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea of late, and is eager for a move away from Stamford Bridge to revive his career. Burnley remain interested in the player, and are ready to take him to Turf Moor.

Barkley has now accepted that his chances of breaking into Thomas Tuchel's plans are slim. He is now considering joining Burnley on a loan deal in January.

