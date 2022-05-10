Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues targeting 3 players to build English spine; new owner sanctions €60 million move for Sevilla defender, and more - 10 May 2022

Chelsea are preparing to travel to Eland Road on Wednesday to face Leeds United in the Premier League. With Arsenal hot on their heels, Thomas Tuchel's team need three points to solidify their stay in third place.

Meanwhile, Richard Keys has said that the Blues are targeting three players this summer to build an English spine in the team. Elsewhere, new Blues owner Todd Boehly has reportedly sanctioned a €60 million move for a Sevilla defender.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 10th May 2022:

Chelsea targeting three players to build English spine

Harry Maguire (left) could move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

BeIN Sports presenter Richard Keys has said that the Blues could invest heavily in their squad this summer. They have endured a difficult campaign so far, so changes are expected, with new owners taking over the reins at the club.

In his blog, Keys said that the London giants would target three players, including Harry Maguire, to build an English core.

“I keep hearing Chelsea want to go again - and build an English spine through their team. The new owners will want to make a statement, and this might just be it. They need a centre-back. Harry Maguire? What would he cost? £40/50 million? I’m pretty sure he’d jump at the chance of a new start," wrote Keys.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Romelu Lukaku is now Chelsea's top goalscorer this season with 14 goals Romelu Lukaku is now Chelsea's top goalscorer this season with 14 goals 😲 https://t.co/zUrwBwCUfI

Keys named Declan Rice and Harry Kane as the other targets. He even suggested that a swap deal involving Kane and Romelu Lukaku could happen, adding:

"The obvious one in midfield would be Rice. Kante has all but run himself to a standstill. Rice would be a perfect replacement. Would West Ham sell? Of course, they will if the money is right. I’d give you £150 million for him all day long. If Rice pushes hard it might not take that much."

He added:

"So who do they go for up front? Tuchel wants (to get) rid of Lukaku - that’s pretty obvious. But to where? Who’s got the most out of him during his career? Correct - the guy at Tottenham. So if Conte can be persuaded to stay - and he fancied working with Lukaku again - what could Spurs do to get him? They wouldn’t want to pay anything like Chelsea did for him. So - what about a player exchange? Two players worth £50m a-piece?"

New owner Todd Boehly sanctions €60 million move for Jules Kounde

Jules Kounde is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Todd Boehly has sanctioned a €60 million move to sign Jules Kounde this summer, according to Caught Offside via Todo Fichajes. Chelsea need to invest in their backline ahead of the new season, with multiple players expected to leave Stamford Bridge. Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are both set to depart at the end of their contracts this summer.

The Blues want to address the situation by roping in Kounde. The Frenchman was very close to moving to London last summer before the deal broke down in the eleventh hour. However, the London giants have retained their interest in the 23-year-old and are planning a second try this year.

Kounde has been in impeccable form this campaign and could help mitigate the imminent void due to Rudiger's imminent departure from Stamford Bridge.

Juventus interested in Hakim Ziyech

Hakim Ziyech has admirers at Turin.

Juventus are planning to take Hakim Ziyech to Serie A, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato. The Moroccan has endured a difficult time since arriving at Stamford Bridge in 2020. He has dropped down the pecking order under Tuchel and is likely to be offloaded this summer.

The Bianconeri are planning to add the 29-year-old to their roster. The Bianconeri are looking to revamp their squad after a disappointing campaign. With Paulo Dybala set to depart on a Bosman move, Ziyech could be a fine replacement for the Argentinean. However, Juventus could face competition from Atletico Madrid for his signature.

