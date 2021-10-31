Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues in touch with Juventus star; Atletico Madrid interested in Danish defender, and more - 30th October 2021

Chelsea continued their dominance in the Premier League with a 3-0 win over Newcastle United on Saturday. A brace from Reece James and a Jorginho penalty helped the Blues go three points clear at the top of the league table after ten games.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are in touch with a Dutch star who plays for Juventus. Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid are interested in a Blues defender whose current deal expires next summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 30th October 2021.

Chelsea in touch with Matthijs de Ligt

Chelsea are in touch with Matthijs de Ligt.

Chelsea are in touch with Matthijs de Ligt, according to journalist Rudy Galetti. The Blues remain eager to bolster their defence next summer, amid concerns over the future of a few of their current stars.

Both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are in the final year of their current deals, and are yet to sign across the dotted line for an extension. Thiago Silva's current contract also expires next summer, and the Brazilian is expected to depart Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea were very close to securing the services of Jules Kounde this summer before the deal broke down in the final stage of negotiations. The Blues remain interested in the Frenchman. But it is becoming increasingly clear that prising him away from Sevilla will be no walk on the park. Thomas Tuchel has now turned his attention to alternate targets, and wants to add De Ligt to his roster.

The Dutch defender joined Juventus in 2019, but has failed to hold on to a first-team place in Turin.

Recent reports suggest De Ligt is unsettled with the Bianconeri, and wants to secure a move away from the club. The Serie A side are willing to let him leave for a suitable offer. Chelsea are eager to take advantage of the situation, but might have to break the bank to sign the Dutchman.

Atletico Madrid interested in Andreas Christensen

Atletico Madrid are interested in Andreas Christensen.

Atletico Madrid are interested in Andreas Christensen, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Danish defender is locked in negotiations with Chelsea over a new deal, with his current contract running out next summer. The Blues are eager to hold on to Christensen, given his importance to Thomas Tuchel's tactics at Stamford Bridge.

However, talks between the parties are yet to reach a fruitful end, so La Liga giants Atletico are keeping a close eye on the developments. Chelsea are struggling to meet Christensen's wage demands, and their continued reluctance could work in Atletico Madrid's favour.

Antonio Rudiger opens up on Thomas Tuchel's impact on his career

Rudiger has revealed that Tuchel has given him a new lease of life after arriving at Chelsea.

Antonio Rudiger has revealed that Thomas Tuchel gave him a new lease of life after arriving at Chelsea. Speaking to The Guardian, the German revealed that his countryman asked him to be his natural self.

“Tuchel gave me new life. I wouldn’t say he said: ‘You have to be the biggest speaker in the dressing room.’ I’m not like this. I like to show everything on the pitch. He told me what he expects – my natural game: to be aggressive, to be a leader,” said Rudiger.

