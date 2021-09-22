Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues' transfer targets for 2022 summer revealed, club planning contract extension for two stars, and more - 22nd September 2021

Chelsea will be looking to hit the ground running in the EFL Cup when they host Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. The Blues have enjoyed a fantastic start to the new season and are unbeaten in six games in all competitions so far.

Thomas Tuchel will be eager to keep the momentum going ahead of the weekend's blockbuster tie against Manchester City.

Chelsea have identified two targets they want to pursue in the summer of 2022. The Blues are also planning to renew the contracts of a few of their current stars.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 22 September 2021.

Chelsea’s transfer targets for 2022 summer revealed

Chelsea remain interested in Jules Kounde.

Chelsea have identified Jules Kounde and Leroy Sane as their top targets for the summer of 2022, according to Caught Offside via Don Balon. The Blues have been on the rise since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel at the club. The German guided the Premier League giants to the UEFA Champions League last season.

Chelsea further bolstered their squad over the summer by bringing in Romelu Lukaku and Saul Niguez. The Blues have already reaped the benefits of a good transfer window so far. Tuchel is now ready with the blueprint for next season. The German wants to revisit his interest in Kounde, whose move to Stamford Bridge broke down in the eleventh hour this year.

Chelsea will also attempt to bring Sane back to the Premier League. The German star has struggled to adjust to life at Allianz Arena since leaving Manchester City for Bayern Munich in 2020. A move back to England could help him get back to his scintillating best.

Blues planning contract extension for Mason Mount and N’Golo Kante

Chelsea are preparing to extend N'Golo Kante's contract.

Chelsea will renew the contracts of Mason Mount and N'Golo Kante after they address Antonio Rudiger's future, according to The Express via Evening Standard. The Englishman and the French midfielder are both integral to Thomas Tuchel’s plans at Stamford Bridge and the Blues are eager to extend their stay at the club.

Chelsea are preparing to reward quite a few of their current stars with new deals. Jorginho is also on the line to receive an offer to extend his stay. However, the Blues want to sort out the futures of Andreas Christensen, who is close to renewal, and Rudiger before moving on to others.

Thomas Tuchel ready to offer Chelsea star chance to revive his career

Ruben Loftus-Cheek will get a chance to stake his claim for the first-team action.

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Ruben Loftus-Cheek will get a chance to stake his claim for firm team action in the game against Aston Villa. The Chelsea star has failed to impress in recent times and has dropped further down the pecking order since the arrival of Saul.

Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella Tuchel on Loftus-Cheek: "We gave him some minutes vs Zenit. It was not a gift and I trust him and see how he works. He adapts and accepts his situation. What he makes out of it is good on a daily basis. There's a good chance we will see him on the pitch tomorrow." #CFC

However, Tuchel insists Loftus-Cheek will be afforded the opportunity to fight for his place in the team.

"We gave him some [minutes] against Zenit in a close game. That was not a gift, he deserved it and I trust him. He accepts his situation and what he makes out of it is good training every day. There is a big chance tomorrow he can show it," said Tuchel.

