Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues urged to avoid Neymar; Graham Potter updates on Mason Mount future, and more - February 17, 2023

Meanwhile, former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has advised the Blues not to pursue Neymar. Elsewhere, Potter has provided a concerning update regarding Mason Mount’s future.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on February 17, 2023.

Chelsea urged to avoid Neymar

Neymar has admirers at Stamford Bridge

Stan Collymore has advised Chelsea to steer clear of Neymar. The Brazilian is on the radar of the Blues, who are looking to upgrade their attack this summer.

Co-owner Todd Boehly has reportedly been in conversation with Paris Saint-Germain chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi to facilitate a move. The 31-year-old Neymar is likely to leave the Parc des Princes at the end of the season.

However, speaking to Caught Offside, Collymore said that the Braziliam would be an unwanted distraction for Potter at Stamford Bridge.

“Neither Manchester club should take him, and Chelsea definitely don’t need him. I think Neymar is a fantastic player, but joining Chelsea would be an awful move, in my opinion, because the Blues’ project is to build for the future, and if Neymar were to come to Stamford Bridge, you could just imagine much of Graham Potter’s time in front of the media would be taken up by questions on the Brazilian,” said Collymore.

He added:

“That’s the last thing he would need, but it’d also be the last thing any of the other players need. Not only that, but Neymar’s antics are at times reminiscent of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and look how that one’s turned out; so just steer clear, Chelsea.”

Neymar has registered 17 goals and 16 assists in 28 games across competitions for the Parisians this season.

Graham Potter updates on Mason Mount future

Mason Mount’s future is up in the air.

Graham Potter has said that talks with Mason Mount regarding a new deal have been complicated.

The English midfielder is in the final 18 months of his contract with Chelsea but is yet to sign a new deal. His situation has attracted interest from potential suitors across Europe, although the Blues remain locked in talks to extend his stay.

Speaking to the press, as cited by The Metro, Potter heaped praise on Mount.

“I think it’s always complicated. There is always negotiations. It’s best I leave it for Mason and the club. That’s the best way for that to be dealt with, as far as I’m concerned. He’s been fantastic to work with, and he is an important player for us. I hope it gets resolved quickly,” said Potter.

The 24-year-old has appeared 30 times across competitions for the London giants this season, registering three goals and six assists.

Juventus willing to sell Denis Zakaria this summer

Denis Zakaria is fighting to seal a permanent place at Stamford Bridge.

Juventus are ready to offload Denis Zakaria this summer, according to The Evening Standard.

The Swiss international joined Chelsea on loan last summer but has struggled to break into the first team. The Blues have a £27 million option to sign the player permanently but are yet to come to a decision regarding his future.

The 26-year-old has been impressive when on the pitch, but a recent injury has hurt his cause.

The London giants invested heavily in Enzo Fernandez last month and remain linked with Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice ahead of the summer. However, Zakaria could also represent a shrewd bit of business for Potter.

