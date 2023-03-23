Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues urged to keep Joao Felix; club want Dusan Vlahovic, and more - March 23, 2023

Chelsea are expected to further invest in the squad at the end of the season. Graham Potter's team are tenth in the Premier League, and the Englishman will be targeting a top-four finish.

Meanwhile, a former player has urged the Blues to sign Joao Felix permanently. Elsewhere, the London giants are interested in Dusan Vlahovic. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on March 23, 2023:

Chelsea urged to keep Joao Felix

Joao Felix has caught the eye at Stamford Bridge.

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has urged the Blues to keep Joao Felix permanently at the club.

The Portuguese forward arrived at Stamford Bridge in January on loan from Atletico Madrid for the rest of the season. He has hit the ground running, registering two goals from nine appearances. The London giants do not have a buy option in the loan deal but are interested in extending his stay.

Speaking to ESPN, as cited by Caught Offside, Leboeuf said that his former club could offload Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount to fund Felix's stay.

"Joao Felix is a great player. I think he’s the most dangerous player, the most entertaining player, the most artistic player at Chelsea right now. He’s been pretty consistent too, almost every game he creates something," said Leboeuf.

He added:

"Hopefully Chelsea will be able to sell a few players – maybe Pulisic and Mount – and can then get Felix on a permanent. It would be a lot of money; that’s the only worry for the owners. But in terms of a football player, I would sign him."

Felix is staring at an uncertain future at the Wanda Metropolitano, and the La Liga giants remain open to his departure.

Blues want Dusan Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are likely to be in the race for Dusan Vlahovic at the end of the season, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Serbian striker has been in decent form since joining Juventus last year, amassing 20 goals and six assists in 49 games across competitions. However, the Bianconeri are expected to listen to offers for the 23-year-old this summer.

Speaking on The Football Terrace Show, as relayed by The Chelsea Chronicles, Jacobs said that Potter admires Vlahovic.

"They (Chelsea) are going to be looking at Dusan Vlahovic. … Dusan Vlahovic is seen as maybe a more value option at this point. A player that Graham Potter really likes. He’s one to keep an eye on. Manchester United have looked at Vlahovic; they have added him to the list as well," said Jacobs.

The Blues are expected to invest in a new striker this summer, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang not part of the plans for next season.

Liverpool leading race for Mason Mount

Mason Mount is wanted at Anfield.

Liverpool are leading the race to sign Mason Mount, according to Football London. The English midfielder has less than 18 months left on his contract with Chelsea, who are engaged in talks to extend his stay.

However, with no breakthrough in sight, there's a real possibility that the 24-year-old could leave Stamford Bridge this summer. Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Mount, but the Reds have emerged as the favourites in the race for his signature.

Jurgen Klopp is looking to revamp his options in the middle of the park and has set his sights on the Englishman. The 24-year-old has registered 192 appearances for the Blues, scoring 33 goals and setting up 37. Unless he signs a new deal, Mount could be available for a reduced fee at the end of the season.

Poll : 0 votes