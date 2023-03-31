Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues urged to keep Joao Felix; Mason Mount wants crazy salary, and more - March 31, 2023

Chelsea host Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (April 1) in the Premier League. Graham Potter's team are tenth in the league after 27 games and cannot afford to drop more points.

Meanwhile, the Blues have been urged to sign Joao Felix on a permanent deal. Elsewhere, Mason Mount reportedly wants a meaty salary to stay with the London giants.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on March 31, 2023:

Chelsea urged to keep Joao Felix

Joao Felix has been an instant hit at Stamford Bridge.

Former Manchester City winger Shawn Wright-Phillips reckons Chelsea should tie Joao Felix to a permanent deal at Stamford Bridge.

The Portuguese forward has been a revelation for the Blues since arriving from Atletico Madrid in January on a six-month loan deal. Felix has two goals in nine appearances and has earned rave reviews with his performances.

Speaking to Betway, Wright-Phillips said that Felix is a type of player the London giants have missed for a while.

“Joao Felix. In a way, he was a player that I’d say Thomas Tuchel was missing. He’s the link between midfield and attack that they didn’t have. Watching Chelsea over the last few years before Potter; defensively they were fantastic, but it just felt like when they got to that final third, there wasn’t a connection there,” Wright-Phillips

He added:

“There wasn’t that threat of a player like Frank Lampard, who will make runs into the box or an Eidur Gudjohnsen who will dribble and make things happen. It was just midfield and attack, but I think Joao Felix sews that part up.”

The Premier League giants don't have an option to buy in the loan deal but are expected to be in the mix for Felix's signature this summer.

Mason Mount wants massive salary

Mason Mount's future is up in the air.

Mason Mount reportedly wants massive wages to sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge.

The English midfielder will enter the final year of his contract this summer and has attracted attention from clubs across Europe. Chelsea want to keep him at the club but have struggled to reach a breakthrough in talks.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Jordan said that Mount's demands of over £200,000 has affected negotiations.

“His problem currently at Chelsea, as far as I understand it, with the contractual situation and a potential move away, is that there are some pretty outlandish demands coming in for salary,” said Jordan.

He continued:

“I think they’re in the mid-£200,000 plus. I also think he wants to stay at Chelsea, but he wants the kind of salary that’s prohibiting that conversation. It’s also prohibiting moving to other football clubs."

Mount rose through the ranks at Stamford Bridge and has registered nearly 200 appearances for the Blues across competitions.

Unai Emery backs Graham Potter to succeed with Blues

Unai Emery reckons Graham Potter will come good at Stamford Bridge.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has spoken highly of Graham Potter. The English manager took charge of Chelsea last September and has endured a topsy turvy stint at Stamford Bridge. However, his team have shown signs of resurgence recently.

Speaking ahead of their showdown on Saturday, Emery said that Potter needs time to implement his ideas at the club

“They (Chelsea) have very good players, and their coach (Potter) is amazing. His work in Brighton was amazing, and he needs time to adapt his ideas to Chelsea. Progressively, they are doing better. He deserved to take a step ahead with a team like Chelsea – They are progressing, and everything he did in Brighton he can do in Chelsea," said Emery.

He added:

"He needs time; he needs matches and to know his players better. They played very well in the Champions League. In the Premier League, they’re not keeping the balance of being consistent in the table.”

Potter has been in charge of the Blues for 30 games and has registered 12 wins and ten defeats in his short tenure.

