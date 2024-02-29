Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues have Victor Osimhen worry, club not under pressure to offload players, and more - February 29, 2024

Chelsea secured a hard-fought 3-2 win over Leeds United at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday (February 28) in the fifth round of the FA Cup. Nicolas Jackson, Mykhaylo Mudryk, and Conor Gallagher all found the back of the net to help their team progress to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Blues are worried that they will miss out on Victor Osimhen this summer. Elsewhere, the London giants are not under pressure to offload players this year.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from February 29, 2024.

Chelsea have Victor Osimhen worry

Victor Osimhen is wanted at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are worried that Victor Osimhen might turn down a move to Stamford Bridge this summer, according to Football Insider. The Blues are keen to add a proven No. 9 to their ranks this year and have set their sights on the Nigerian. Osimhen has been outstanding for Napoli in recent times, helping the club win the Serie A title last season.

This year, he has registered 13 goals and four assists from 21 outings across competitions. The 25-year-old signed a new contract with the Italian side last December but is expected to leave the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium at the end of the season. The London giants are hot on his heels at the moment but are worried that the lack of Champions League football next season could hurt their cause.

Mauricio Pochettino’s team are eleventh in the Premier League table after 25 games, 17 points behind Aston Villa in fourth. As such, it is highly unlikely that Chelsea will play in the premier European club competition next campaign. Meanwhile, Osimhen is also wanted at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Arsenal.

Blues not under pressure to offload players, according to Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea are not under any pressure to offload players this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Blues invested heavily in their squad last year and are expected to continue the trend this summer. However, it has also been reported that the club will have to offload players before they can buy, in order to adhere to FFP regulations.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano insisted that the London giants are not worried about the situation.

“Chelsea fans have been asking me about some reports relating to Financial Fair Play and needing to make sales this summer to avoid being in breach of regulations, so I thought I’d clarify what I’ve been told here,” Romano wrote.

He continued:

“I don’t have precise information on Financial Fair Play and how much money they should make to avoid problems; this is more of a financial question, but my information is that Chelsea are not worried with current situation. Of course there will be sales, but it already happened last summer and it always happens in modern football.”

Romano added that Omari Hutchinson’s future at Stamford Bridge will be decided at the end of the season.

“I also posted on X yesterday about Omari Hutchinson attracting interest after impressing on loan at Ipswich Town. His future is not decided yet, Chelsea will discuss that around May. There are clubs from different leagues keen on Omari, for example including Germany and of course England. But Chelsea will take their time, they’re very happy with how this loan has worked out,” Romano wrote.

Mauricio Pochettino is likely to push for a new No. 9 this summer.

Chelsea unlikely to sack Mauricio Pochettino before the summer, says journalist

Chelsea are unlikely to get rid of Mauricio Pochettino before the end of the season, according to journalist Dean Jones. The Argentinean manager is under massive pressure at Stamford Bridge following the team’s struggles this season. It is believed that Pochettino is walking a tightrope following the defeat to Liverpool in the EFL Cup final.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said the Blues could be eyeing potential replacements for the Argentinean.

“I don’t think that Pochettino will get sacked before the end of the season. It would have to take him losing to Leeds, and a big decision being made. Their season would basically be over if they do lose to Leeds, so there is not that much to lose by sacking him now, but all messages out of the club are that it will not be a decision made imminently. They will wait until the summer,” Jones said.

He added:

“But, if it is even a tiny bit in their mind that a decision will be made in the summer, it’s impossible for them not to be having a look around to see which managers might be a good replacement.”

Pochettino took charge of the London giants last summer and has won 17 of his 36 games so far.