Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues want €45 million for Romelu Lukaku; club not in talks to sign Dusan Vlahovic, and more - July 13, 2023

Chelsea are hoping for immediate improvements under Mauricio Pochettino next season. The Argentinean took charge at Stamford Bridge earlier this month and is working to upgrade his squad.

Meanwhile, the Blues want €45 million to part ways with striker Romelu Lukaku this summer. Elsewhere, the London giants are not in talks to sign Juventus hitman Dusan Vlahovic.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on July 13, 2023:

Chelsea want €45 million for Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku is desperate to leave Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have set a €45 million price tag on Romelu Lukaku, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Belgian striker is a peripheral figure at Stamford Bridge and spent last season on loan at Inter Milan. The Nerazzurri want a permanent move for the player, who also has his heart set on a move to the San Siro.

The Blues are willing to let the player leave for a fair price this summer. In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs said that Inter have failed to match the player’s valuation.

“Inter will need to use some of the Onana fee to try and strike a deal with Chelsea to sell Romelu Lukaku.

"Chelsea want to do a deal but are looking for around €45m, and Inter’s latest rejected bid was about €20m too short. Lukaku has delayed his return to Chelsea until Monday 17 July, and it’s still thought a deal can be done between now and then,” wrote Jacobs.

Lukaku also has admirers at Juventus.

Blues not in talks to sign Dusan Vlahovic

Chelsea are not in talks to sign Dusan Vlahovic, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues remain in the hunt for a new striker despite signing Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson this summer. They have been heavily linked with a move for the 23-year-old recently.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the London giants are putting all their efforts into signing Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion.

“Chelsea are not currently in talks over Dusan Vlahovic because they are only focused on Moises Caicedo. I keep repeating that because it’s what I know,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Negotiations and verbal exchanges are ongoing with Brighton, and so there are no talks for Vlahovic at this stage. There is nothing concrete to report on this, just appreciation for the player by Chelsea and Bayern (and Thomas Tuchel in particular), but no concrete negotiations.”

Romano went on to add that Paris Saint-Germain have Vlahovic on their radar.

“I’m told PSG had contacts on Tuesday to be informed on conditions of Vlahovic deal. They really like Vlahovic, but they have three or four options on their list for the new striker, so let’s see what they decide to do in terms of bids,” wrote Romano.

The Serbian striker is eager to leave Juventus this summer amid reports of a strained relationship with manager Massimiliano Allegri.

Chelsea advised to offload Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic has been a disappointment at Stamford Bridge.

Journalist Paul Brown reckons Chelsea should cash in on Christian Pulisic this summer.

The American forward has blown hot and cold since arriving at Stamford Bridge from Borussia Dortmund in 2019. Pulisic has dropped down the pecking order recently and is heavily linked with an exit this year.

Brown told Give Me Sport that the Blues are disappointed with the player’s failure to flourish at Stamford Bridge.

“There's been so much competition there that he's been in and out of a team, and I think he really just has to go. He needs a new start somewhere else.

"Chelsea are going to need to bite the bullet and accept that they're not going to get the kind of fee they want. I'm pretty sure that Chelsea are quite disappointed with how it's worked out too," said Brown.

He continued:

“He's had his moments. He has played in flashes, contributed at key times but just never been able to do it consistently, really, or prove that he deserves to play every week. That's certainly what Chelsea were looking for when they signed him.”

AC Milan have reportedly struck a deal with the London giants to sign the player this summer.

Poll : 0 votes