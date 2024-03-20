Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues want Jamal Musiala, club eyeing Milos Kerkez, and more - March 20, 2024

Chelsea have struggled to impress in the Premier League under Mauricio Pochettino this season, but have done well in the cup competitions.

The Argentine manager took his team to the EFL Cup final, which they lost to Liverpool, and will now face Manchester City in the FA Cup semifinals next month.

Meanwhile, the Blues are ready to go all out for Jamal Musiala this summer. Elsewhere, the London giants are interested in Milos Kerkez.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from March 20, 2024.

Chelsea want Jamal Musiala

Jamal Musiala is wanted at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are ready to break the bank for Jamal Musiala this summer, according to Sport Bild.

The German attacking midfielder's contract with Bayern Munich expires in 2026 and the Bavarians remain keen to extend his stay. However, Musiala hasn't agreed to a new deal yet and has apparently turned down one contract proposal.

The Blues are attentive to the situation as they look to add more quality to their final third. The 21-year-old is among the finest young talents in the world right now, and has 12 goals and seven assists from 31 games this season.

Interestingly, Musiala rose through the ranks at Stamford Bridge and left for the Bundesliga champions in 2019 before he could break into the Chelsea first team.

Should the German fail to agree to a new deal with Bayern Munich, the London giants will attempt to bring him back to the club.

Blues eyeing Milos Kerkez, says journalist

Milos Kerkez has admirers at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are monitoring Milos Kerkez with interest, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The Hungarian left-back has caught the eye with Bournemouth this season, registering one assist from 26 appearances. His efforts have forced the Stamford Bridge hierarchy to take note.

In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs pointed out that the Blues are planning to add a new left-back to the squad this summer.

"Chelsea are looking for a left-back this summer. That’s because Lewis Hall will join Newcastle for an initial £28m. Chelsea have already budgeted for his departure. The obligation to buy becomes official if Newcastle finish 15th or better in the Premier League,” wrote Jacobs.

“Ian Maatsen is also expected to depart. The 22-year-old is having an excellent spell on loan at Dortmund. There is no option or obligation to buy, but the German club are keen to sign Maatsen permanently. Chelsea will be looking for £30-35m. Marc Cucurella could also potentially be sold should the right offer arrive, so it’s obvious why Chelsea feel they need another left-back," he continued.

Jacobs added that Manchester United also have their eyes on Kerkez.

"Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez is one name on Chelsea’s radar. There is nothing advanced yet, but Chelsea, along with Manchester United, have scouted the talented 20-year-old Hungarian. Kerkez has also been teasing Chelsea fans a little with his social media activity. Scouting doesn’t mean a great deal, and nothing of note is progressing yet, but Kerkez is one to watch in the coming windows," wrote Jacobs.

Kerkez could be a fine understudy to Ben Chilwell at Chelsea.

Chelsea not eyeing Jhon Duran, says Fabrizio Romano

Jhon Duran has caught the eyes at Villa Park

Chelsea are not interested in Jhon Duran, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Colombian forward has been quite impressive for Aston Villa this season, scoring five goals and setting up one more from 25 outings across competitions. The Blues were reportedly eager to sign the 20-year-old in January. However, Romano has refuted those claims.

In his column for Caught Offside, the transfer guru added that Chelsea never endered negotiations for Duran in the winter.

"Jhon Duran was another name linked with Chelsea back in January, but the move was never close. At the moment I’m not aware of concrete contacts, he’s just one of many players they considered and discussed but it never led to a proper negotiation with Villa. He’s fully focused on Villa now, no one else," wrote Romano.

Chelsea are expected to further invest in attack at the end of this season and the Colombian could be an option.