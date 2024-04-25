Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues want Joshua Kimmich; club suffer Victor Osimhen blow, and more - April 25, 2024

Chelsea are ninth in the Premier League after 32 games, 19 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa. Mauricio Pochettino's team next face the Villans at Villa Park on Saturday, April 27.

Meanwhile, the Blues are keen to bring Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich to Stamford Bridge. Elsewhere, the London giants have suffered a setback in their plans to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on April 25, 2024:

Chelsea want Joshua Kimmich

Joshua Kimmich has admirers at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are interested in Joshua Kimmich, according to Fichajes. The 29-year-old is among the finest midfielders of his generation and has been outstanding for Bayern Munich over the years.

This season, Kimmich has registered two goals and nine assists in 37 outings across competitions. However, the player is in the final 18 months of his contract with the Bavarians but hasn't agreed an extension yet.

The Blues are keeping a close eye on the situation and want to bring the German to Stamford Bridge this summer. The London giants have invested heavily on young players recently, bringing in the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo on big-money moves. However, their approach has backfired so far, with neither player living up to expectations.

Chelsea are not looking for an experienced head who can control matters in the middle of the park and have found their man in Kimmich. However, prising him away from the Allianz Arena won't be a walk in the park.

Bayern Munich are likely to push for his renewal, while there's significant interest in the player's services from across Europe. Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool are hot on his heels, while Barcelona are also eyeing the player ahead of the summer.

Blues suffer Victor Osimhen blow

Victor Osimhen could be on his way to Ligue 1

Chelsea have suffered a setback in their efforts to bring Victor Osimhen to Stamford Bridge this summer.

According to Il Mattino, Paris Saint-German have decided to trigger the player's €120 million release clause this summer. The Nigerian striker is a sought-after player in the European circuit after helping Napoli win the Serie A title last season.

The Blues are in urgent need of a new No. 9 this summer. Nicolas Jackson has failed to live up to expectations at Stamford Bridge, while the on-loan Romelu Lukaku isn't part of plans.

Osimhen is among the finest in his position in the world right now and perfect for the job. The London giants have been hot on his heels for a while and have identified the 25-year-old as a priority target this year.

However, the Parisians are all set to ruin their plans. The Ligue 1 champions are looking for Kylian Mbappe's replacement, with the French superstar inches away from Real Madrid.

They have set their sights on Osimhen and are determined to get him at the end of this season. Despite signing a new deal last December, the Nigerian is expected to leave the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium this summer.

Chelsea eyeing Mike Maignan

Mike Maignan is wanted at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are dreaming of securing the services of Mike Maignan, according to Fichajes.

The Blues brought in Robert Sanchez last summer from Brighton & Hove Albion, but the Spaniard has failed to impress. The club are considering his departure and want to rope in Maignan for the No. 1 position.

The Frenchman has transformed into one of the finest goalkeepers in the world since joining AC Milan in 2021. Maignan has appeared 42 times across competitions this season, registering 15 clean sheets.

His contract with the Rossoneri runs until 2026, but he could be on the move at the end of the campaign.