Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues want Victor Osimhen; Liverpool backed to sign Mason Mount, and more - February 15, 2023

Chelsea head to Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday (February 15) to battle Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg. Graham Potter will be eager to win the away leg before the two teams meet at Stamford Bridge next month.

Meanwhile, journalist Simon Phillips has said that the Blues are interested in Victor Osimhen. Elsewhere, British football agent Haydn Dodge has backed Liverpool to sign Mason Mount.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on February 15, 2023:

Chelsea want Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are in the race to sign Victor Osimhen, according to Simon Phillips. Graham Potter is likely to sign a new No. 9 at the end of the season following the struggles of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon international has not been in his element since joining the Blues last summer and is likely to leave this year.

B/R Football @brfootball



No one in Europe's top five leagues has scored more in 2023 than Victor Osimhen Eight goals in his last six Serie A games.No one in Europe's top five leagues has scored more in 2023 than Victor Osimhen Eight goals in his last six Serie A games. No one in Europe's top five leagues has scored more in 2023 than Victor Osimhen 😤 https://t.co/5hjDiht5sI

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Phillips said that Osimhen, along with Dusan Vlahovic, is on Potter's wishlist for the summer.

"Chelsea have always had an interest in Dusan Vlahovic; he's still there. Victor Osimhen has been scouted by Chelsea a lot in the last year; he's definitely on the list," said Phillips.

Osimhen has amassed 18 goals and four assists in 22 games across competitions for Napoli this season.

Liverpool backed to sign Mason Mount

Mason Mount has admirers at Anfield.

Haydn Dodge has backed Liverpool to target Mason Mount. The English midfielder's contract with Chelsea expires in the summer of 2024.

The Blues are locked in negotiations to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge but are yet to agree to a deal. The 24-year-old remains integral to Potter's plans but is attracting interest from potential suitors.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Dodge said that Mount could be a cheaper alternative to Jude Bellingham for the Reds.

"He’s been at Chelsea since he was a young lad, but he’ll be looking at the Blues’ project and wondering if he’s going to be a guaranteed starter. His camp will be aware that he’s an England International too, and therefore be trying to maximise his next contract, so it’ll be interesting to see what the outcome is," said Dodge.

He added:

"I know Liverpool quite like him, and I personally believe he’d be perfect for Jurgen Klopp and his system. You’d also assume Mount would be a cheaper alternative option to Jude Bellingham, so they may well be keeping very close tabs on his situation to see how it develops."

Mount has garnered 29 appearances across competitions for the London giants this season, recording three goals and six assists.

Blues want Joao Felix to stay permanently, says Fabrizio Romano

Joao Felix has hit the ground running at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are interested in keeping Joao Felix permanently at Stamford Bridge, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Portuguese forward joined the Blues on loan from Atletico Madrid in January. The 23-year-old has been quite impressive since his arrival, but the London giants do not have the option to make his stay permanent.

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Joe Cole: “I'm a big fan of Joao Felix – at Atletico Madrid, with their style of play, he was a fish in the wrong pond there. I saw enough, on his debut against Fulham, to think that Chelsea should be on the phone to his agent, trying to get that deal done. He looks a top player" Joe Cole: “I'm a big fan of Joao Felix – at Atletico Madrid, with their style of play, he was a fish in the wrong pond there. I saw enough, on his debut against Fulham, to think that Chelsea should be on the phone to his agent, trying to get that deal done. He looks a top player" https://t.co/ItmB4nKV59

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Chelsea are confident they can get a deal across the line.

"Joao Felix is one of the new additions at Chelsea, joining on loan from Atletico Madrid in January. There is no buy option, but Chelsea always felt he is a fantastic signing, and they feel it could be a serious option to agree a permanent deal with Atletico Madrid at the end of the season," wrote Romano.

He added:

“If Felix wants to stay, Chelsea feel internally that they could reach an agreement. The feelings are positive, but it’s too early to say for now if they will proceed.”

Felix has appeared twice for the Blues this season across competitions, scoring once.

Poll : 0 votes