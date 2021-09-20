Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues wanted Harry Kane ahead of Romelu Lukaku this summer; Juventus and Bayern Munich enter race for German defender, and more - 19th September 2021

Chelsea picked up a commanding 3-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday to go top of the Premier League table. The Blues weathered a storm in the first half and upped the tempo after the break. Goals from Thiago Silva, N’Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger summed up a stellar night for Thomas Tuchel.

Meanwhile, off the field, Chelsea wanted a move for Harry Kane this summer before settling on Romelu Lukaku. A Blues defender is wanted by both Juventus and Bayern Munich.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 19th September 2021.

Chelsea wanted Harry Kane ahead of Romelu Lukaku this summer

Harry Kane was Chelsea's preferred choice this summer.

Chelsea preferred a move for Harry Kane over Romelu Lukaku this summer, according to former player Craig Burley.

The Blues were desperate to sign a striker this summer, and signed the Belgian from Inter Milan for a club-record fee. However, Burley has claimed that the London side explored the possibility of bringing the Englishman to Stamford Bridge when Kane wanted to leave Spurs.

Speaking to ESPN FC, as relayed by The Express, Burley revealed that Chelsea discussed a possible move with the Englishman’s representatives as well as Spurs.

“Chelsea apparently had some sort of discussions with Kane’s representatives, and possibly with Tottenham. Ultimately, I think Chelsea would have taken Harry Kane if the money had been right. I don’t think there is a doubt about that,” said Burley

He went on to claim that his former club failed to meet Daniel Levy’s valuation of Kane, and ultimately moved on to Lukaku. However, Burley believes Thomas Tuchel would have preferred the Englishman over the Belgian.

“(But) I don’t think they could meet the valuation that Daniel Levy set — like Manchester City, so they went for the other target, which is Romelu Lukaku. But in my opinion, Kane still would have been above Lukaku as a striker” said Burley.

Juventus and Bayern Munich enter race for Antonio Rudiger

Antonio Rudiger is wanted by Juventus and Bayern Munich.

Juventus and Bayern Munich have entered the race for Antonio Rudiger, according to Sports Mole via Calciomercato.

The German defender is in the final 12 months of his current contract, and has turned down Chelsea’s offer to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge. Rudiger is eager for a new challenge, and already has a host of clubs monitoring his situation.

The Bavarians believe the German could be an able replacement for Niklas Sule, who could leave next summer at the end of his current deal. The Bianconeri also want to sign Rudiger on a free deal. However, Chelsea remain hopeful of tying Rudiger down to a new contract.

Thomas Tuchel delighted with Thiago Silva's performance against Tottenham Hotspur

Thiago Silva opened the scoring for Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise on Thiago Silva after Chelsea’s win against Tottenham Hotspur. The Brazilian opened the scoring for the Blues and also helped his team secure a clean sheet on the night.

“He almost scored twice. He’s so strong. The delivery was good for his goal. We are very happy he was able to score, and open the game for us. His performance, even in the first half, was outstanding. Fantastic performance,” said Tuchel.

