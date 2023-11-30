Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues willing to be patient with Mauricio Pochettino; club want Alphonso Davies, and more - November 30, 2023

Chelsea are preparing for their upcoming Premier League tie against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday (December 3) at Stamford Bridge. Mauricio Pochettino's side are coming off a demoralising 4-1 defeat to Newcastle United last weekend.

Meanwhile, the Blues are willing to be patient with Pochettino. Elsewhere, the London giants are interested in Bayern Munich full-back Alphonso Davies.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on November 30, 2023:

Chelsea willing to be patient with Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea are willing to be patient with Mauricio Pochettino, according to journalist Paul Brown.

The Argentinean manager took over at Stamford Bridge this summer and has won seven and lost five of his 16 games in charger. His team are tenth in the league after 13 games, and the club could be tempted to consider alternatives if results don't improve.

However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said that the Blues are willing to hand Pochettino ample time to get his act together.

"It's going to take time. I still believe Pochettino is the right man for Chelsea. He's fitted in quite nicely there. I just think he has a really tough job because they've signed all of these players and yet there are still holes in the squad. They've been through a huge turnover of players both in and out," said Brown.

He continued:

"And that's not easy, because he's had to try and fit a lot of new faces and personalities and styles of play into his system. There is going to need to be some patience with him.

"You'd hope that the owners see things are moving in the right direction and show that kind of patience. There's every indication that they will, because all the talk behind the scenes is that they want to give Pochettino time."

Pochettino will look to return to winning ways against Brighton this weekend.

Blues want Alphonso Davies

Alphonso Davies is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are interested in Alphonso Davies, according to club insider Simon Phillips.

The Canadian left-back has been impressive for Bayern Munich, registering eight goals and 28 assists in 178 games. The London giants want an upgrade on Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella, and Davies is among the finest in his position right now.

In his column for Substact, Phillips added that the 23-year-old desires a positional change, which could work in the Blues' favour.

"The club are also looking at left-backs, and they have solid interest in Alphonso Davies of Bayern Munich, and Valentin Barco of Boca Juniors.

"With Davies, I am told that he is quite keen to play as a winger as well. Although he is happy to still play as a left-back, he’s keen to move up the pitch a bit, and this could come in to play for Chelsea, as they are also pondering potential wingers as well as left-backs," wrote Phillips.

He continued:

“Davies will be a very tough get but not impossible. He’s openly admitted his love of Chelsea, and that could be a factor. Other big clubs are very keen though.”

Davies' contract with the Bavarians expires in 2025, but he hasn't signed an extension yet.

Chelsea not in talks for Gabriel Moscardo

Chelsea are not in talks to sign Corinthians defensive midfielder Gabriel Moscardo, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian has caught the eye of late and was linked with the London giants in the summer. TNT Sports presenter Craque Neto recently said that they have agreed a €25 million deal for the 18-year-old.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano has refuted those claims.

"If you’ve been following my reporting in recent months, you’ll be aware of the highly talented Gabriel Moscardo at Corinthians. As I told you back in August, Chelsea had a verbal proposal rejected for the midfielder, but now in the last 24 hours, we’ve had reports from Brazil that an agreement is done between Chelsea and Corinthians on a €25m package,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

"There is no agreement between Chelsea and Corinthians on Moscardo – it is not a done deal. Moscardo is a player Chelsea appreciate, but it is not correct to say that it is a done deal at this stage."

Romano named Paris Saint-Germain as an interested party but insisted that the race remains open.

“One thing we can say now is that PSG will open talks to sign Gabriel Moscardo – they will speak to both Corinthians and the player’s agents.

"There are no further details yet, so let’s see what happens, the race is still open even if it currently looks like Chelsea are not going to bid for him," wrote Romano.

The Blues have already invested over £150 million on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia this summer, so a new defensive midfielder might not be on the agenda right now.