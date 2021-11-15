Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues willing to pay €60 million for French midfielder; Inter Milan plotting move for German defender, and more - 15th November 2021

Chelsea are gearing up for an eventful January. The Blues brought in Romelu Lukaku and Saul Niguez this summer. Thomas Tuchel is expected to make a few more additions in the winter.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are leading the race for a French midfielder. Elsewhere, Inter Milan are plotting a move for a Blues defender whose current contract runs out next summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 15th November 2021.

Chelsea willing to pay €60 million for Aurelien Tchouameni

Chelsea are willing to pay €60 million for Aurelien Tchouameni.

Chelsea are willing to pay €60 million for the services of Aurelien Tchouameni, according to The Hard Tackle via Tutto Juve. The Blues are leading the race for the French midfielder, who has been a revelation for Monaco of late. Tchouameni has earned plaudits for his performances for both club and country, and is wanted by a host of clubs around Europe.

The 21-year-old moved to Monaco in January 2020, and has not looked back since then. Tchouameni has appeared 65 times for the Ligue 1 side, scoring five goals, and setting up four more.

His recent exploits have earned the admiration of The Blues, who are looking to bolster their midfield next year. Chelsea are well stocked in the centre of the park, but lack quality beyond their starting eleven. To exacerbate matters, N'Golo Kante has struggled with injuries of late, forcing The Blues to consider Tchouameni as his replacement.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive 🚨 Chelsea have emerged ahead of Liverpool as the frontrunners to sign Monaco midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni for around €60m in the January transfer window.



(Source: Sunday Express) 🚨 Chelsea have emerged ahead of Liverpool as the frontrunners to sign Monaco midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni for around €60m in the January transfer window.(Source: Sunday Express) https://t.co/UOhk9NrpPR

However, Chelsea are expected to face competition from Real Madrid and Liverpool for the Frenchman.

Los Blancos want Tchouameni to usher in a new era at the Santiago Bernabeu alongside Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde. The Reds, meanwhile, are scouting the market for a successor to James Milner, and have their eyes on the Monaco star. However, The Blues are leading the race for Tchouameni, and are even willing to offer more than his €50 million asking price.

Inter Milan plotting move for Antonio Rudiger

Inter Milan have joined the race to sign Antonio Rudiger.

Inter Milan have joined the race to sign Antonio Rudiger, according to Sempre Inter via Gazzetta Dello Sport.

The German defender's future continues to be under speculation, with his current Chelsea contract set to expire next summer. The Blues are struggling to convince him to stay, and negotiations have so far failed to reach a conclusive end.

Rudiger will not be short of suitors if he decides to leave Chelsea as a free agent, though. The Nerazzurri have now entered the fray for his services. The Serie A giants want a pocket-friendly option to bolster their backline next year, and have identified the German as a possible target.

Chelsea frontrunners for Attila Szalai

Chelsea have emerged as frontrunners for Attila Szalai.

Chelsea have emerged as the frontrunners for Attila Szalai, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Blues remain eager to strengthen their backline next year, having missed out on Jules Kounde this summer. The Premier League giants could also lose both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen next summer.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Chelsea want to address their defensive conundrum by bringing in Szalai. The Hungarian defender has caught the eye with his assured performances for Fenerbahce. The Blues could sign him for €20 million.

Edited by Bhargav