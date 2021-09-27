Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues working on a €120m bid for Serie A ace, star defender wants to stay at Stamford Bridge, and more - 26th September 2021

Chelsea endured a difficult time against Manchester City on Saturday. The Blues failed to assert their influence at Stamford Bridge and it cost Thomas Tuchel his unbeaten run in the Premier League.

Chelsea have made reinforcements this summer but might be looking to sharpen the knife even further come the next transfer window. The Blues are ready to break the bank for one of the finest defenders in Serie A. Meanwhile, a German star, whose current deal expires next summer, wants to renew his contract at Stamford Bridge.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 26 September 2021.

Chelsea working on a €120m bid for Matthijs de Ligt

Chelsea are willing to break the bank for Matthijs de Ligt

Chelsea are preparing an astronomical offer for Matthijs de Ligt, according to The Hard Tackle via AS. The Blues are eager to bolster their backline next year and have identified the Dutch defender as their prime target.

The Premier League giants wanted to add Jules Kounde to their roster this summer. Chelsea were close to completing a deal for the Frenchman in the summer but things fell apart when Sevilla upped their asking price for the player. The Blues had no option but to scrap the deal.

The La Liga giants are unlikely to reduce their valuation of Kounde, so the London side have turned their attention to de Ligt. With Thiago Silva at the fag end of his career, Thomas Tuchel wants the Dutchman at Stamford Bridge next summer as the Brazilian’s long-term replacement.

RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 @rumorstransfers Chelsea are preparing a €120m deal for Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt after failing to land Sevilla star Jules Kounde in the summer, according to AS. Chelsea are preparing a €120m deal for Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt after failing to land Sevilla star Jules Kounde in the summer, according to AS.

The 22-year-old has been massive for Juventus since making the move to Turin in 2019 but has struggled to break into Massimiliano Allegri's plans this season. Chelsea are ready to offer €120m to secure his services and are the frontrunner for his signature at the moment. Mino Raiola, the player's agent, has added to the speculation by recently admitting that the player could be on the move next summer.

Antonio Rudiger wants to stay at Stamford Bridge

Antonio Rudiger wants to stay at Stamford Bridge

Antonio Rudiger has had a change of heart and now wants to stay at Chelsea, according to journalist Rudy Galetti. The German defender's current deal expires in 12 months and he is yet to put pen to paper on an extension. The Blues remain eager to tie him down to a new deal, but it was previously reported that Rudiger wanted a new challenge.

However, it now appears the German is inching closer to extending his stay at Stamford Bridge. Rudiger has become a pivotal figure for Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel and his decision will be a massive boost for the Blues.

Achraf Hakimi reveals why he turned down a move to Chelsea

Achraf Hakimi has revealed his reason for turning down Chelsea this summer

Paris Saint-Germain star Achraf Hakimi has revealed his reason for turning down the chance to join Chelsea this summer. The Blues were close to securing the Moroccan, who ultimately moved to the Parc des Princes.

Also Read

Speaking to L'Equipe, as relayed by The Express, the Moroccan claimed he joined PSG because he felt he would be happy at the club.

"I had two offers, one from Chelsea and one from Paris Saint-Germain. But I felt I had to come to Paris, that I would have been happy there. PSG is a great club," said Hakimi.

Edited by Prem Deshpande