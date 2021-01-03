Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues youngster set to go out on loan, Frank Lampard eyes move for versatile defender and more - 3 January 2021

Chelsea have been one of the busiest clubs since the summer transfer window.

They spent over £200 million on the likes of Edouard Mendy, Kai Havertz, and Timo Werner among other big-money signings. However, the Blues have blown hot and cold this season and are way behind in the title race.

There are suggestions of potential exits in January for young stars who haven't featured as much. Various reports also suggest Chelsea could look to secure the services of one or two new players in the coming days.

Without further do, let's take a look at the biggest transfer stories related to Chelsea from January 3.

Newcastle United want Chelsea's Tomori on loan

Fikayo Tomori has made a solitary appearance for Chelsea in the Premier League this season

If rumors from ESPN are to be believed, Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce is keen on bringing Fikayo Tomori to the club on a loan deal.

Bruce has not received backing from his board, and a few loan moves during this financially difficult period for Newcastle could make sense.

Tomori, who at one point last season was amongst Lampard's main two centre-backs, has only managed one Premier League appearance this term. At 23, the defender is aiming to play more regularly.

However, the emergence of Kurt Zouma as a mainstay after the acquisition of Thiago Silva has made life difficult for Tomori.

A temporary transfer away from Stamford Bridge for the pacy central defender would make sense for both parties.

Chelsea enter the race for Mohamed Simakan

Frank Lampard wants to lure Mohamed Simakan to Chelsea

In a Le10 Sport exclusive, it was stated that Chelsea are one of the clubs interested in signing Strasbourg defender Mohamed Simakan.

AC Milan and OGC Nice are understood to be in the race as well, but Lampard wants to snap up the 20-year-old in order to bolster his ranks.

Simakan has impressed defensively, chipping in with tackles and successful duels, while his ball-playing abilities have also earned plaudits this season.

Chelsea do have Tomori, whereas Ethan Ampadu can also be a long-term option. The latter is currently on loan at Sheffield United.

Two Championship clubs want Chelsea's Izzy Brown

Izzy Brown could be headed towards another loan move

Izzy Brown's time at Sheffield Wednesday could be coming towards an end, with fellow Championship clubs Reading and Blackburn Rovers poised to offer him an escape route.

The Chelsea youngster, who has spent the majority of his time in the Championship on loan, has also played for Leeds United, Luton and Huddersfield Town among other sides.

The Sun reports that the Chelsea attacker could head out to another club after a dry spell at Sheffield Wednesday, where he has sporadically featured off the bench.

