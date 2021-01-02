Chelsea vs Manchester City: 5 key battles to watch out for | Premier League 2020-21

The Premier League features the first clash between England's proverbial big six this weekend as Manchester City take on Frank Lampard's Chelsea side at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Both teams have experienced their fair share of ups and downs this season and will want to win this match.

Chelsea are currently in fifth place in the Premier League standings and their shocking slump in recent weeks has put immense pressure on Frank Lampard. The Blues were held to a 1-1 draw by Aston Villa earlier this week and have plenty of work to do to turn their season around.

A round-up of all the very latest from Chelsea's Cobham training base ahead of Sunday's tussle with Manchester City. https://t.co/LUYEkMGVg1 — Chelsea FC News (@Chelsea_FL) January 1, 2021

Chelsea and Manchester City have endured mixed Premier League campaigns so far

Manchester City have also had their problems this season but seem to have improved towards the end of 2020. The Cityzens do have two games in hand going into the new year and need to keep up with their title rivals in the coming months.

The two Premier League giants have fought intriguing battles in the past, with Chelsea famously crushing Manchester City's title hopes last season. Both teams have an array of exceptional players who will want to win their battles on the pitch to ensure a favourable outcome.

#5 Christian Pulisic vs Joao Cancelo

Christian Pulisic is an excellent talent

Christian Pulisic is arguably one of the most talented players in Frank Lampard's Chelsea side but has had his fair share of misfortune in the Premier League. Pulisic has suffered several injuries over the past two years but is a breathtaking asset in his prime on the pitch.

The American youngster is set to start in his favoured left-wing role against Manchester City and will be up against Joao Cancelo. The Portuguese full-back has been a revelation this season and is one of the first names on Pep Guardiola's team sheet.

Joao Cancelo has grown into an impressive full-back over the past year and his propensity to burst into the final third has yielded positive results for Pep Guardiola and Manchester City. With Christian Pulisic waiting in the wings, however, Manchester City's Cancelo will have to be wary of Chelsea's counter-attacks this weekend.

#4 Riyad Mahrez vs Ben Chilwell

Mahrez will be up against Chilwell this weekend

Riyad Mahrez has been a bright spark for Manchester City this season and his dribbling prowess on the right flank plays a pivotal role in unlocking the Premier League's stubborn defences. The Algerian winger can be virtually unplayable on his day and will need to take it up a notch against Chelsea.

Mahrez will be up against his former Leicester City teammate Ben Chilwell this Sunday. Chilwell has arguably been one of the few successful signings for Chelsea this season and has enjoyed a fruitful campaign under Frank Lampard.

Crazy even to think that £50m is a bargain but Ben Chilwell constantly delivers value for money, delivering crosses, assists. Such a consistent performer for #cfc. #avfc have to track him better. England’s undisputed first-choice left-back. #CHEAVL — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) December 28, 2020

Like most other modern full-backs, Ben Chilwell enjoys marching into the opposing half but will have to be wary with Manchester City's enigmatic Riyad Mahrez on the pitch. Chelsea need a victory at the moment and will want to use their full-back as a potential source of attacking output this weekend.

