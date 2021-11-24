Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Club in regular contact with Ligue 1 midfielder; Barcelona interested in 2 Blues stars, and more - 23rd November 2021

Chelsea will look for revenge when they welcome Juventus to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday in a group-stage game of the UEFA Champions League. The Blues only need a point to secure qualification for the knockout stage of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are in regular contact with a Ligue 1 midfielder they wish to sign next year. Elsewhere, Barcelona are interested in two Blues stars.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 23rd November 2021.

Chelsea in regular contact with Aurelien Tchouameni

The Blues are in regular touch with Aurelien Tchouameni’s agent over a possible move next year.

Chelsea are in regular touch with Aurelien Tchouameni’s agent over the player’s possible move next year, according to Caught Offside via Fabrizio Romano. The French midfielder is one of the rising stars of European football. Tchouameni has caught the eye with his performances for club and country in recent times, and has also endeared himself to The Blues.

Talk Chelsea @talkchelsea



- 🗣”Next summer they want to go for a defensive midfielder and Tchouameni is still one of the players they appreciate and always been in touch with his agent.” @FabrizioRomano believes #Chelsea have interest on signing Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. 🗣”Next summer they want to go for a defensive midfielder and Tchouameni is still one of the players they appreciate and always been in touch with his agent.”- @FabrizioRomano believes #Chelsea have interest on signing Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. https://t.co/2QWT1gfM4A

Chelsea are preparing succession plans for N’Golo Kante, who’s already on the wrong side of 30. The Blues want to bring in a proper replacement to ensure a smooth transition at the centre of the park. Thomas Tuchel has identified Tchouameni as a possible option. The Premier League giants have maintained regular contact with the player’s representatives as they attempt to win the race for his signature.

Tchouameni is being courted by a host of top clubs around Europe. Apart from Chelsea, Real Madrid also hold an interest in the player. Los Blancos believe the Frenchman could be a like-for-like replacement for Casemiro. The La Liga giants are ready to compete with The Blues for the 21-year-old.

Chelsea hope to steal a march on their rivals by establishing a steady contact with Tchouameni. According to Fabrizio Romano, The Blues are ready to prioritise a move for the player next year. Tuchel believes the Monaco midfielder would be ideal for the defensive midfield position at Stamford Bridge.

Barcelona interested in Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner

Barcelona are interested in Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner (in picture).

Barcelona are interested in Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner, according to ESPN. The Blaugrana have identified the Chelsea duo as alternatives to Raheem Sterling.

The La Liga giants are aiming to target players who are struggling at other clubs. Ziyech and Werner have endured a difficult time with The Blues. The Blaugrana are willing to offer them an escape route from Stamford Bridge.

Both Ziyech and Werner are not part of Thomas Tuchel’s plans at Chelsea. The Blues could let them depart in January. Barcelona have already enquired about the availability of the duo.

Leeds United leading the race for Ross Barkley

Leeds United are leading the race to sign Ross Barkley.

Leeds United are leading the race to sign Ross Barkley, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Englishman’s time at Chelsea is coming to an end. Thomas Tuchel doesn’t have the 27-year-old in his plans, and The Blues are ready to let him leave. Despite his struggles since moving to Stamford Bridge, Barkley is not short of options, though.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Leeds United are the frontrunners for his signature, but Everton are also interested in his services. Barkley has dropped down the pecking order at Chelsea, and wants to depart the club to restart his career.

Edited by Bhargav