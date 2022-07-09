Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo tipped to succeed at Stamford Bridge; Blues receive boost in pursuit of Napoli defender, and more - July 9, 2022

Chelsea are working to use the summer to revamp their squad. Manager Thomas Tuchel wants to assemble a team that can fight for silverware next season.

Meanwhile, former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has backed Cristiano Ronaldo to floursh at Stamford Bridge. Elsewhere, the Blues have received a boost in their pursuit of a Napoli defender.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on July 9, 2022:

Kevin Campbell tips Cristiano Ronaldo to succeed at Stamford Bridge

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to end his association with Manchester United this summer.

Kevin Campbell has backed Cristiano Ronaldo to succeed at Stamford Bridge. The Portuguese wants to leave Manchester United after just a year of his return at Old Trafford. Chelsea have been linked with the 37-year-old, although there are doubts whether he would fit in with Tuchel's tactics.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK What Thomas Tuchel has said about Cristiano Ronaldo in the past. What Thomas Tuchel has said about Cristiano Ronaldo in the past. https://t.co/BUw7ZnlzJU

However, speaking to Football Insider, Campbell has said that Ronaldo could play for any team in the Premier League:

“Ronaldo could play for any team. He could play for any team in the Premier League. Listen, people questioned whether he would do it at Man United, but if it wasn’t for him, United would have finished in the bottom half. That is me being kind,” said Campbell.

He added:

“They struggled big time. Ronaldo put the team on his shoulders so many times. He single-handedly got them deep into the Champions League. Let’s be honest; they had no right to be there. He was phenomenal last season. Yes, it is not the same Ronaldo, but he knows where the goal is. He can finish.”

Campbell concluded:

“Chelsea create chances. If you create chances for Ronaldo. he will score. He is still an incredible goalscorer. I’m not surprised Chelsea are interested because they lack a prolific goalscorer. They wanted it to be Lukaku, but it didn’t work out.”

Chelsea receive boost in Kalidou Koulibaly pursuit

Kalidou Koulibaly is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have received a boost in their pursuit of Kalidou Koulibaly. According to Corriere dello Sport, via The Hard Tackle, the Senegalese wants to leave Serie A this summer. The 31-year-old's contract with Napoli expires next summer, but he's not looking to sign a new deal. The Blues want to take him to Stamford Bridge.

Juventus are also keeping a close eye on Koulibaly's situation and are offering him the chance to stay in the country. However, the Senegalese wants to leave Italy this summer and experience a new league. That'll be music to the ears of Tuchel, who has the player on his wishlist to replace Antonio Rudiger, who has joined Real Madrid this summer on a free transfer.

Blues agree personal terms with Nathan Ake

Nathan Ake could be on his way to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have agreed personal terms with Nathan Ake, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Their backline has been weakened by the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on free transfers. Tuchel is looking to address the same by roping in Ake.

City want around £40/45m for Aké and plan is to replace him with a new centre back in case he leaves. Chelsea have full agreement with Nathan Aké on personal terms. Man City are aware of the situation on the player side, but still waiting to receive the official bid.City want around £40/45m for Aké and plan is to replace him with a new centre back in case he leaves. Chelsea have full agreement with Nathan Aké on personal terms. Man City are aware of the situation on the player side, but still waiting to receive the official bid. 🔵 #CFCCity want around £40/45m for Aké and plan is to replace him with a new centre back in case he leaves. https://t.co/Pyu8jwYf6o

The Dutchman spent his formative years at Stamford Bridge before leaving for Bournemouth in 2017. He moved to Manchester City in 2020 but has mostly served as a backup at the Etihad. The Cityzens are willing to let him leave for £40-45 million.

