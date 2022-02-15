Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Declan Rice tipped to replace Jorginho at Stamford Bridge; Bundesliga duo interested in Kai Havertz, and more - 15 February 2022

Chelsea are third in the Premier League table after 24 games. The London side are 16 points behind leaders Manchester City, but have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Declan Rice has been tipped to replace Jorginho at Stamford Bridge by Glen Johnson. Elsewhere, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are interested in Kai Havertz.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 15th February 2022:

Glen Johnson backs Declan Rice to replace Jorginho

Glen Johnson believes Declan Rice could replace Jorginho at Stamford Bridge.

Glen Johnson believes Declan Rice could replace Jorginho at Stamford Bridge. The Englishman has evolved into one of Europe's leading defensive midfielders in recent times. The 23-year-old is a target for the London side ahead of the summer.

Rice has appeared 176 times for West Ham United, scoring nine goals, and is a much sought-after player at the moment. Johnson is worried the Blues might lose out on him if they don't act quickly.

"If Chelsea don’t sign him, then someone else will. It’s one of those situations – he’s either going to your rivals, or he’s coming to you. It looks unlikely that he’ll stay at West Ham, but it’ll work out either way because if he stays, then West Ham keep a world-class player, and if he goes, they’ll get a fortune for him," said Johnson.

"He’s a class act, on and off the pitch. He’s still a young guy, still learning his trade, but I think the way he handles himself is not fake; it’s authentic. He’s clearly a lovely guy. I think the more characters we have like that knocking around for England, the better," added Johnson.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK The highest of praise for Declan Rice The highest of praise for Declan Rice 😤 https://t.co/fVmoPf4nKS

When asked whom Rice could replace in the team, Johnson named Jorginho, but the latter hopes the Italian would stay.

"I’d probably say Jorginho. I think that’s a bit harsh because I’m a big fan of Jorginho, but I think if Rice came in with fresh legs and can motor around the park, then Jorginho would probably be the one that’s sacrificed."

"Hopefully Jorginho doesn’t leave because he’s a great player, but he’s probably the one that I think would drop out of the starting line-up if it was to happen," added Johnson.

Bundesliga duo interested in Kai Havertz

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are interested in Kai Havertz (right)

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are interested in Kai Havertz, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The German attacker has failed to live up to expectations since arriving at Chelsea in 2020, though. He has struggled to cement a place in Thomas Tuchel's team this season, but that has not deterred the Bundesliga duo.

However, Havertz did score the winner in the Blues' FIFA Club World Cup final. That made him the first player since Lionel Messi in 2011 to score in the UEFA Champions League final and the subsequent FIFA Club World title match.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 2 - Kai Havertz is the first player to score the match-winning goal in the both the UEFA Champions League final and then the subsequent FIFA Club World Cup final since Lionel Messi for Barcelona in 2011. Occasion. 2 - Kai Havertz is the first player to score the match-winning goal in the both the UEFA Champions League final and then the subsequent FIFA Club World Cup final since Lionel Messi for Barcelona in 2011. Occasion. https://t.co/HD9YOX9U9y

The Bavarians are laying down succession plans for Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller. Julian Nagelsman has Havertz among his shortlisted candidates. Meanwhile, Dortmund are ready to consider the German as a replacement for Erling Haaland, who could leave this summer.

Havertz is reportedly not in Tuchel's plans for the future, and could be sold for a suitable offer.

Antonio Rudiger insists he's happy at Chelsea

Antonio Rudiger insists he's happy at Chelsea.

Antonio Rudiger insists he is happy at Chelsea. The German defender is in the final months of his current contract. The Blues have so far failed to convince him to sign an extension, so the 28-year-old is tipped to leave the club in the summer.

Speaking to The Athletic, Rudiger hinted the final decision on his future is not on his hands alone.

"I feel great here; I have always said it. I think the way I play you can see that I’m happy here. But there are also other people who have to make decisions," said Rudiger.

Edited by Bhargav