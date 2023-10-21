Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Dusan Vlahovic to cost €100 million; Blues wanted Emile Smith Rowe this summer, and more - October 21, 2023

Chelsea welcome Arsenal to Stamford Bridge on Saturday (October 21) in the Premier League. Mauricio Pochettino's team will be desperate for a win over their London rivals.

Meanwhile, Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is likely to cost €100 million in 2024. Elsewhere, the Blues wanted to sign Gunners midfielder Emile Smith Rowe this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on October 21, 2023:

Dusan Vlahovic to cost €100 million

Dusan Vlahovic is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Dusan Vlahovic is likely to cost €100 million in 2024, according to Tutto Juve. Chelsea are in the market for a new No. 9 and have their eyes on the Serb. The 23-year-old was linked with a move to Stamford Bridge in the summer as a replacement for the on-loan Romelu Lukaku, but a transfer hasn't materialised.

Vlahovic has been in fine form for Juventus this season, scoring four goals and setting up one in six appearances across competitions. His efforts have convinced the Blues, who want to move for the player next year.

The Seb has a market value of €80 million, but the Bianconeri are expected to demand a bigger fee for their prized asset.

Chelsea wanted Emile Smith Rowe this summer

Emile Smith Rowe remains linked with an exit from the Emirates.

Chelsea were interested in Emile Smith Rowe this summer, according to journalist Kaya Kaynak. The English midfielder is surplus to requirements at Arsenal and has struggled for game time in recent seasons.

Kaynak said on to The Arsenal Way podcast that the Blues had Smith Rowe on their wishlist but never submitted an offer.

"They didn’t necessarily come in with an offer, but he was certainly on the list. They showed interest late in the window. They really wanted a wide player.

"They looked at Smith Rowe before they looked at Cole Palmer. Arsenal were unequivocal in saying that he’s not for sale, and they were all summer," said Kaynak.

He added:

"This is a player they still think can contribute, and he has three years on his contract.

"The issue is that’s not translating in terms of minutes. He's surely in a position where he’s thinking, 'I can’t wait for you, and I can’t wait for his chance.'"

Smith Rowe has started once for the Gunners this season, registering just 135 minutes of first-team action across six appearances.

Blues worried about recent injuries

Christopher Nkunku remains sidelined with a knock.

Chelsea are concerned about the multiple injuries to key players this season at the club.

Mauricio Pochettino is yet to name his strongest XI this campaign, with Reece James and Christopher Nkunku among stars who remain sidelined with knocks.

Jacbos told Give Me Sport that the Blues are eager to deduce the root cause for the situation.

"Chelsea are concerned, but it's not a James-specific concern because there are lots of different reasons for a variety of different injuries. It's more a desire to get to the bottom of why so many Chelsea players are getting injured in such a short space of time," said Jacobs.

Jacobs went on to speak at length about injury prevention and player data assessment.

"Usually, when these type of things happen, even if some of the injuries are not preventable and bad luck, you need to look a bit deeper and not just focus on one player.

"You need to focus on the data and medical department, invest more in prevention and make sure that your training facilities and training regimes are nothing to do with it," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"Some managers push players harder than others. Some managers bring players back earlier than others. Some players have to play because of necessity and depth in the squad.

"Some players want to play, while some players mask the fact that they've still got a little niggle and say that they're fully fit but then end up playing and aggravate the injury. Injury prevention is fascinating."

Nkunku arrived at Stamford Bridge from RB Leipzig this summer but is yet to kick a ball this season.