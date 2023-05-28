Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Dusan Vlahovic wants Blues move; club remain in Randal Kolo Muani chase, and more - May 28, 2023

Chelsea face Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (May 28) in their final game of the Premier League season. Frank Lampard’s team are 12th in the league after 37 games.

Meanwhile, Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is willing to join the Blues this summer. Elsewhere, the London giants are interested in Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randalo Kolo Muani.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on May 28, 2023:

Dusan Vlahovic wants Chelsea move

Dusan Vlahovic could leave Turin this summer.

Dusan Vlahovic is ready to join Chelsea this summer, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

The Serbian striker has been in decent form since joining Juventus last year. However, he could be on his way out of Turin at the end of the season following reports of a fallout with manager Massimiliano Allegri. The Blues are monitoring his situation with interest and want to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Galetti said that Bayern Munich also have Vlahovic on their wishlist.

“The Blues could make a concrete move for the Serbian, especially because the next manager, (Mauricio) Pochettino, considers Dušan the ideal striker for his tactical idea.

"The player likes the destination, and reaching an agreement on personal terms wouldn't be a problem. Let's keep an eye also on Bayern Munich, who have Vlahovic at the top of their list along with Harry Kane,” said Galetti.

The London giants would ideally like to reunite Mauricio Pochettino with Harry Kane. However, a move is unlikely considering the animosity between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

Blues remain in Randal Kolo Muani pursuit

Randal Kolo Muani is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea remain interested in Randal Kolo Muani, according to transfer insider Christian Falk.

The French forward has caught the eye with Eintracht Frankfurt this season, amassing 23 goals and 17 assists in 45 games across competitions. The Blues are looking for a new No. 9 this summer and have set their sights on the 24-year-old.

However, Kolo Muani also has admirers at Manchester United, who are in the market for a new striker, too. In his column for Caught Offside, Falk said that the Frenchman is closely monitoring the situation at both Premier League sides before making a decision on his future.

“Randal Kolo Muani’s decision will come after the DFB Pokal Cup final and France’s upcoming national games (until the 19th June). He has time, then, to reach a decision and keep an eye on Manchester United’s ownership situation (which will affect how much they can spend).

"Chelsea are still in the race, and he wants to wait and see if there will be talks with Mauricio Pochettino,” said Falk.

Bayern Munich also have their eyes on Kolo Muani, who could ignite a bidding war for his services at the end of the season.

Personal terms a problem for AC Milan’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek plans

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is wanted in Serie A.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s massive wages could be a dealbreaker in his potential move to AC Milan, according to Rudy Galetti.

The English midfielder is heavily linked with a departure from Chelsea after struggling for game time this season. The 27-year-old will enter the final year of his contract with the Blues this summer but is unlikely to be handed a new deal.

The Rossoneri are long-term admirers of the player and are ready to offer him an escape route from Stamford Bridge. However, speaking to Give Me Sport, Galetti said that Loftus-Cheek could opt to run his contract down and leave the London giants for free next year.

“There will be new meetings soon, but the transfer fee shouldn't be an issue. The situation is a little more complicated regarding the personal terms and the salary, instead, could represent an obstacle for the move,” said Galetti.

He continued:

"His salary is currently around €9million - a figure that AC Milan will absolutely not reach in any way. Loftus-Cheek's contract will expire in 2024, and the midfielder could use the next year to maximise his income.

"From my perspective, convincing him to embrace the Rossoneri project with a downward adjustment in his salary won't be so easy, but let's wait and see for the developments."

The Englishman has appeared 32 times across competitions for Chelsea this season, registering two assists.

