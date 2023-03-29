Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Hirving Lozano offered to Blues; Bayern Munich want Mason Mount, and more - March 29, 2023

Chelsea will lock horns with Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday (April 1) at Stamford Bridge. Graham Potter's team are tenth in the league and desperately need a win against the Villans.

Meanwhile, the Blues have been offered the opportunity to sign Hirving Lozano. Elsewhere, Bayern Munich are interested in Blues midfielder Mason Mount. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on March 29, 2023:

Hirving Lozano offered to Chelsea

Hirving Lozano could leave Naples this summer.

Chelsea have been offered the chance to secure the services of Hirving Lozano, according to journalist Ciro Venerato.

Graham Potter is reportedly a fan of the Mexican, who has been decent for Napoli over the years. The 27-year-old has 30 goals and 17 assists in 146 games across competitions for the runaway Serie A leaders.

Speaking on Rai, Venerato said that Lozano is also generating interest from La Liga.

“There are several clubs interested. The Mexican has entrusted himself to an English agency, who are trying to guarantee the player a salary on par with the current one, which Napoli will see reduced in the future,” said Venerato.

He added:

“The player has been offered to some English clubs, including Chelsea, but there is no lack of admirers in La Liga, including Sevilla and Villarreal. In the case of the attacker, a negotiation will have to be started with De Laurentiis."

Napoli are likely to let the Mexican leave for €50 million.

Bayern Munich want Mason Mount

Mason Mount has admirers at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich are looking to bring Mason Mount to the Allianz Arena, according to The Times via Goal.

Thomas Tuchel has been handed the keys to the Bavarians' first team, and the German manager is plotting a reunion with his former player. The 24-year-old enjoyed a brilliant run under Tuchel at Chelsea but has been subdued since the arrival of Graham Potter.

Mount will enter the final year of his contract with the Blues this summer, but talks for a new deal haven't been fruitful so far. Unless the situation improves, the London giants could cash in on the Englishman at the end of the season.

Bayern are ready to secure his services, with Chelsea likely to demand £50 million for the 24-year-old. Mount has appeared 192 times for the Blues, racking up 33 goals and 37 assists.

Blues backed to offload three players this summer

Conor Gallagher could leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea could cash in on three academy graduates at the end of the season, according to talkSPORT host Simon Jordan.

The Blues have spent close to £600 million since the arrival of Todd Boehly and Co at Stamford Bridge, and the spending spree is expected to continue this summer. However, the London giants are also likely to trim their bloated squad before the start of the new campaign.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Jordan said that offloading Conor Gallagher, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount could help raise £140 million.

"If they sell Conor Gallagher, who’s a £40m footballer… if they sell Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who’s a £40m footballer… and they sell Mason Mount, who’s probably a £60m footballer, they’ll make £140m profit,” said Jordan.

Jordan pointed out that all three players have had their chances to impress at Stamford Bridge, and it's time to move them on.

"Loftus-Cheek has had six years to lay his claim at Chelsea of being a regular first-team player; he hasn’t done it. Gallagher, in and out, a very good player, and we’d love to have him at Crystal Palace, but is he going to be able to move out some of these top players that have been brought in (by Chelsea)? (It’s) debatable," said Jordan.

He added:

“Whether Boehly can achieve it (selling these players) or not; it’s a different matter. But there’s no reason to suggest that he can’t achieve it. Are you telling me no one wants to buy Gallagher, Loftus-Cheek or Mount? If you said that, it’d be ridiculous because we all know there will be a big market for those three players.”

Potter is likely to invest in the market this summer to address Gallagher, Loftus-Cheek and Mount's potential departure.

