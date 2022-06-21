Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Inter Milan offer €7 million to take Romelu Lukaku on loan; club enter race for Everton forward, and more - June 21, 2022

Chelsea are preparing to make the necessary changes to their squad ahead of the new season. Manager Thomas Tuchel will be desperate to fight for silverware in the upcoming campaign.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan have submitted a €7 million loan bid for Romelu Lukaku. Elsewhere, the Blues have entered the race to sign an Everton forward. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on June 21, 2022:

Inter Milan offer €7 million to take Romelu Lukaku on loan

Romelu Lukaku is likely to join Inter Milan on loan.

Inter Milan have submitted a loan offer of €7 million plus add-ons for Romelu Lukaku, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

However, Chelsea want €10 million plus add-ons to allow the Belgian to leave. The 28-year-old joined the London side last summer for a club record fee of £97.5 million. However, that has proven to be a poor bit of business, with the player struggling to find his feet at Stamford Bridge, scoring just 15 times all season.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano @SkySport #CFC



Todd Boehly is taking care of the negotiations with Inter. Lukaku side, still confident to get it done. Romelu Lukaku deal. Inter have now submitted a new proposal: €7m loan fee guaranteed plus add-ons, while Chelsea ask for €10m plus add-ons. Talks ongoingTodd Boehly is taking care of the negotiations with Inter. Lukaku side, still confident to get it done. Romelu Lukaku deal. Inter have now submitted a new proposal: €7m loan fee guaranteed plus add-ons, while Chelsea ask for €10m plus add-ons. Talks ongoing 🔵⏳ @SkySport #CFCTodd Boehly is taking care of the negotiations with Inter. Lukaku side, still confident to get it done. https://t.co/iN6l0ewJ5U

The Nerazzurri are now ready to take the striker back, albeit on loan. Lukaku is also eager to end his nightmare in London, while the Blues have no qualms about letting him go. However, there is disagreement on the loan price.

Chelsea enter race for Richarlison

Richarlison has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have entered the race to sign Richarlison, according to The Daily Mail. Thomas Tuchel is eager to shore up his attack after a disappointing campaign. The German manager believes Richarlison could be a natural fit for his tactics at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Richarlison to Chelsea? Apparently Chelsea have made an enquiry for him, what’s your thoughts on this? Richarlison to Chelsea? Apparently Chelsea have made an enquiry for him, what’s your thoughts on this? https://t.co/XWXuFH2pGL

Everton are ready to let Richarlison leave but want more than £50 million to part ways with him. Apart from the Blues, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are also interested in the 25-year-old. The Brazilian could be enticed by a move to Stamford Bridge, as that would offer him UEFA Champions League football.

John Smith says Blues might have to wait for Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling is generating attention from Stamford Bridge.

Super agent John Smith believes the Blues might have to wait for Raheem Sterling. The Manchester City forward has been linked with a move away from the Etihad this summer. The Blues are interested in securing his signature.

In his column for Caught Offside, Smith noted that Sterling could leave on a Bosman move next year.

"In addition to both Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, fellow London rivals Chelsea are another club who are probably going to have to spend a lot. Now under new ownership, Todd Boehly really knows what he is doing. I think the Blues’ new hierarchy is going to be really successful, but they are going to have a lot of supporters saying ‘show us what you’re prepared to do’ this summer," wrote Smith.

He added:

"One player I do think Chelsea could make something happen with is Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling. It may not necessarily be this window but certainly at some point in the future."

Smith continued:

"He has one year left on his contract, and although running it down is a risky game to play because if he were to get badly injured, he doesn’t have the same kind of financial security,it is a tactic that can pay off and the thought of being able to manage your own contract and career is very alluring to a player like Sterling."

Smith also said that Jules Kounde is likely to move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

"Sevilla’s Jules Kounde … He’s another player who is going to move, and I won’t be surprised to see him finally end up at Chelsea this summer," wrote Smith.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far