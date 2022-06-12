Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Inter Milan willing to include Milan Skriniar in Romelu Lukaku offer; club interested in RB Leipzig midfielder, and more - June 11, 2022

Chelsea will be eager to get back to their best next season after failing to live up to expectations in the 2021-22 campaign. Manager Thomas Tuchel will look to shore uo his squad by ringing in the changes this summer.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan are willing to include Milan Skriniar in their offer for embattled Blues striker Romelu Lukaku. Elsewhere, the Blues are interested in a RB Leipzig midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on June 11, 2022:

Inter Milan willing to include Milan Skriniar in Romelu Lukaku offer

Milan Skriniar could be on his way to Stamford Bridge.

Inter Milan are ready to include Milan Skriniar in their offer for Romelu Lukaku, according to The Hard Tackle via journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Belgian striker is eager to end his Stamford Bridge nightmare this summer. The Nerazzurri are ready to take him back to Italy.

Lukaku's decision to rejoin Chelsea last summer has come back to haunt him. The 28-year-old has been a shadow of his former self and has dropped down the pecking order under Tuchel.

The Belgian managed just 15 goals from 45 games across competitions last season, but Inter believe he could regain his mojo with a return to Serie A.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Inter are open to offering Milan Skriniar if (and it is an if) Chelsea pursue a swap-deal. They'd prefer not to lose Lautaro Martinez, though. Be ironic if Martinez left given Lukaku has cited him as a big part of why he wants to return. Martinez's agent says he's happy at Inter. Inter are open to offering Milan Skriniar if (and it is an if) Chelsea pursue a swap-deal. They'd prefer not to lose Lautaro Martinez, though. Be ironic if Martinez left given Lukaku has cited him as a big part of why he wants to return. Martinez's agent says he's happy at Inter.

However, the new Blues owners might only sanction the move if it makes financial sense.

The Nerazzurri do not have the means to match Chelsea's valuation of the player. As such, they are proposing a swap deal for Lukaku. If the Blues are ready to consider that, the Nerazzurri coule include Skriniar as part of their offer.

Thomas Tuchel is desperate for defensive reinforcements this summer and could be enticed by the chance to add Skriniar to his kitty.

The London giants could also explore the possibility of having Lautaro Martinez as a part of the deal instead. However, Inter are reluctant to let the Argentinean go.

Lukaku, meanwhile, is desperate to rekindle his partnership with Inter and is even willing to take a wage cut to make the move happen. Bayern Munich are also monitoring the Belgian, but he only has eyes for the Nerazzurri.

Chelsea interested in Konrad Laimer

Konrad Laimer is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are interested in Konrad Laimer, according to The Hard Tackle via Football London.

The London giants are currently in the market for a defensive midfielder, with N'Golo Kante on the wrong side of 30.

Declan Rice is the club's preferred target, but his astronomical price tag makes a move unfeasible. Laimer has emerged as a cheaper alternative to the Englishman.

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Chelsea's alternative to Rice is PSV's Ibrahim Sangare, while RB Leipzig's Konrad Laimer was watched by Chelsea during the 2021/22 campaign, but he is expected to complete a cut-price move to Bayern Munich due to his contract expiring next summer.



{Football London} Chelsea's alternative to Rice is PSV's Ibrahim Sangare, while RB Leipzig's Konrad Laimer was watched by Chelsea during the 2021/22 campaign, but he is expected to complete a cut-price move to Bayern Munich due to his contract expiring next summer.{Football London}

The Austrian midfielder enjoyed a brilliant 2021-22 campaign with RB Leipzig, endearing himself to the Blues.

The 25-year-old remains an integral part of their starting XI, but his contract is set to expire next summer.

Tuchel wants to take Laimer to Stamford Bridge to eventually replace Kante. However, Bayern Munich are the favourites to win the race for his signature.

Trevor Sinclair says Raheem Sterling will not join Chelsea

Raheem Sterling (right) could leave the Etihad this summer.

Former Manchester City winger Trevor Sinclair is convinced that Raheem Sterling will not arrive at Stanford Bridge this summer. The 27-year-old's future at the Etihad is up in the air, and he has been linked with the Blues.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Sinclair heaped praise on his compatriot.

"I don’t think he’s valued enough off Pep [Guardiola] if I’m being honest. He’s got something that you can’t coach and that’s ridiculous pace. I think he’s proved time and time again his character is sound. He’s a family man, a role model. For me, he’s a world-class player,” said Sinclair.

He added:

“I can’t see him going to a domestic rival now (Chelsea or Tottenham). He’ll have to go to a Champions League rival.”

