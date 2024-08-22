Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Joao Felix joins Blues, club remain in Victor Osimhen chase, and more - August 22, 2024

Chelsea have invested heavily in their squad this summer. Enzo Maresca has been handed the responsibility to take the London giants back to their heyday.

Meanwhile, Joao Felix has completed a permanent return to Stamford Bridge. Elsewhere, the Blues remain interested in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

On that note, let's look at the major Chelsea transfer stories from August 22, 2024.

Joao Felix joins Chelsea

Joao Felix

Chelsea have confirmed the arrival of Joao Felix on a permanent move from Atletico Madrid this summer. The Portuguese forward has returned for a second stint at Stamford Bridge after a six-month loan spell in the 2022/23 campaign.

Felix spent last season on loan with Barcelona and the Catalans were in the mix for his signature this summer. However, the Blues managed to beat the La Liga side in the race for the Portuguese forward.

Speaking to the club's website, Felix insisted that he is eager to settle down with the London giants.

"It’s a chance for me to find a home. After two loans, Chelsea and Barca, I needed to stay permanently in one place. There is no better place for me to be than Chelsea. I see a perfect place to shine," said Felix.

He continued:

"It was a little bit of a lot of things that made me want to come back: the project, the club, the league, the fans, the time I spent here that I loved. I felt really good when I was here, despite the results we had. I’m really happy to be back."

Felix registered 10 goals and six assists from 44 games for Barcelona last season

Blues remain in Victor Osimhen chase, says journalist

Victor Osimhen

Chelsea remain hot on the heels of Victor Osimhen this summer, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs. Enzo Maresca is expected to push for a new No. 9 before the end of the transfer window and Osimhen is reportedly his preferred choice.

The Nigerian striker signed a new contract with Napoli last December but is looking for a new adventure this summer. The player reportedly has a €130m release clause in his contract which the Serie A side expect to be exercised to let him go.

Speaking on the London is Blue podcast, Jacobs said that the Blues are the only club actively in the race for the 25-year-old right now.

“Things are getting a little bit tense at the moment, because, believe it or not, Chelsea are the only active suitors at the moment. We should view it separately as something that could happen late in the window,” said Jacobs.

He continued:

“At that point Osimhen will be under pressure to make a decision, and if the decision is to stay at Napoli and be unhappy and disappointed, if the only option is a Chelsea loan then Osimhen’s perspective on a temporary move might change.”

Recent reports have suggested that Arsenal also have their eyes on the Nigerian striker this summer.

Aston Villa eyeing Trevoh Chalobah

Trevoh Chalobah

Unai Emery is eager to take Trevoh Chalobah to Villa Park this summer, according to 90min. Aston Villa are looking for a new defender this year and have set their sights on the Englishman.

Chalobah rose through the ranks at Stamford Bridge and has appeared 80 for the senior side. However, he has been deemed surplus to requirements by new manager Enzo Maresca.

The Blues have raised eyebrows by offloading multiple academy graduates this summer, including Conor Gallagher, who has joined Atletico Madrid. It now appears that Chalobah could be headed to Villa Park before the end of this transfer window. The London giants are likely to let him go for £25-30m.

