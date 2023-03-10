Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Joao Felix likely to stay; Blues want Victor Osimhen, and more - March 10, 2023

Chelsea are preparing to face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday (March 11) in the Premier League. Graham Potter's side are on a two-game winning run across competitions.

Meanwhile, Joao Felix is likely to make his stay at Stamford Bridge permanent. Elsewhere, the Blues want to sign Victor Osimhen. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on March 10, 2023:

Joao Felix likely to stay

Joao Felix has been impressive at Stamford Bridge since his arrival.

Joao Felix is likely to make his move to Chelsea permanent, according to The Record via Chelsea News.

The Portuguese forward arrived at Stamford Bridge in January from Atletico Madrid on loan for the rest of the season. The 23-year-old has hit the ground running since his move, prompting talk of a permanent stay.

The Blues are pleased with his efforts and are ready to keep him at Stamford Bridge beyond the summer. However, there's no buying option in the deal. Felix has appeared six times across competitions for the London giants since his move, scoring once.

The Premier League giants are reportedly confident of convincing Los Rojiblancos to agree to a deal. However, the 23-year-old is likely to cost a small fortune.

Chelsea want Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are interested in Victor Osimhen, according to The Guardian. The Nigerian striker has been on a roll for Napoli this season, registering 21 goals and four assists in 26 games across competitions. His performances have earned him admirers at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are already preparing to welcome Christophe Nkunku to the club this summer. The Premier League giants now want to team him up with Osimhen next season.

Graham Potter's team have struggled in front of goal this season, and the club are eager to make amends over the summer. The 24-year-old has already expressed a desire to play in the Premier League, which will be music to the ears of the Stamford Bridge hierarchy.

Marc Cucurella full of praise for teammates

Marc Cucurella arrived at Stamford Bridge last summer.

Cucurella has dedicated Tuesday's win over Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League to the entire Chelsea team.

The Spanish full-back enjoyed an eventful night at Stamford Bridge and earned the Man of the Match award for his efforts. He slotted seamlessly into the back three for the game, rising to the occasion in the absence of Benoit Badiashile and Thiago Silva.

Speaking after the game, Cucurella saluted his team for staying together through difficult times.

"This win is for everyone. In the bad moments, we stayed together. Inside the dressing room the relationship between us is very good. You could see we played together, we ran for everyone, we had a team," said Cucurella.

He continued:

"This is very important because when the team wins it’s easy to stay together, but it’s in the difficult moments when you need to stay together. That is a real team."

Cucurella added that while the Blues played well in the first leg, their performance on Tuesday was one of the games of the season.

"We knew the game in the first leg we played good. Maybe we didn’t control the small details because they scored in a counter-attack, but the team played good, and we created chances. For us, the second leg was one of the games of the season, and we knew we needed to play together and put everything on the pitch. This is an important win for us," said Cucurella.

Cucurella has registered two assists in 27 appearances across competitions for Chelsea this season.

Poll : 0 votes