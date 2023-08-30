Chelsea will kickstart their EFL Cup campaign this season with a home game against Wimbledon on Wednesday (August 30). Mauricio Pochettino’s side are coming off a comfortable 3-0 win over Luton Town in the Premier League at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid attacker Joao Felix is open to a return to Stamford Bridge. Elsewhere, the Blues have reached an agreement with AS Roma to send wantaway striker Romelu Lukaku out on loan.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on August 30, 2023:

Joao Felix open to Stamford Bridge return

Joao Felix is likely to leave the Wanda Metropolitano this summer.

Joao Felix is ready to return to Chelsea this summer, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The Portuguese forward spent the second half of last season at Stamford Bridge on a six-month loan. Unfortunately, his stay in London wasn’t fruitful, and the club decided not to target him this summer.

The 23-year-old’s future at Atletico Madrid remains up in the air, amid interest from Barcelona and Saudi Arabia. In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs noted that despite the recent injuries to strikers at the club, the Blues are not eying a move for Felix.

“Felix has always indicated he wants to stay in Europe, but I wouldn’t rule out Saudi. He’ll wait and see what transpires with Barcelona right until the close of the window,” wrote Jacobs.

He continued:

“Felix would also be open to a return to Chelsea, but even with Christopher Nkunku currently injured, Mauricio Pochettino and his sporting directors haven’t changed their position and are focused on other targets as it stands.”

Felix is expected to leave Los Rojiblancos this summer after falling out of favour with manager Diego Simeone.

Chelsea sanction loan move for Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku will leave Stamford Bridge on loan this summer.

The Blues have accepted AS Roma's proposal to take Romelu Lukaku on loan for the rest of the season, according to The Evening Standard.

The Belgian striker is a peripheral figure at Stamford Bridge, so the club are eager to let him go. The 30-year-old is also desperate to end his stay in London and leave in search of greener pastures. Roma have now offered him a lifeline.

Expand Tweet

The Serie A side are looking for a new striker this summer, and manager Jose Mourinho has zeroed in on Lukaku.

Roma have been in talks with the Blues to sign the player on a temporary deal, and their efforts have reached a fruitful end. The Italian side will pay €5 million for the player’s services on loan, and Lukaku has agreed a €7.5 million package to move to the Stadio Olimpico.

Chelsea hoping to raise £100 million from sale of two players

Conor Gallagher has admirers at the Allianz Arena.

The Blues are hoping to raise £100 million from the sale of Trevoh Chalobah and Conor Gallagher this summer, according to Ben Jacobs.

Chalobah is no longer first choice under Pochettino at Stamford Bridge. Gallagher has started all three games this season under the Argentinean, but his future remains up in the air.

In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs said that Bayern Munich have attempted to take Chalobah on loan, but the Blues want a permanent transfer for £50 million.

“Chelsea will be very busy with outgoings right up until the transfer window shuts.

"Bayern want to sign Trevoh Chalobah, who doesn’t look like getting many minutes if stays at Chelsea. The German champions have already had a loan bid rejected and are still in talks,” wrote Jacobs.

He continued:

“Chelsea want a permanent sale and expect a £50m fee. Bayern will consider Southampton’s Armel Bella-Kotchap if they can’t strike a deal for Chalobah.

"Conor Gallagher also faces an uncertain future, but has been playing for Chelsea under Mauricio Pochettino and is content to stay and fight for his place.”

Jacobs added that Bayern is among a host of clubs who have their eyes on Gallagher. The Englishman will cost around £50 million.

“Bayern, West Ham and Spurs have all looked at Gallagher during different parts of the window. Everton and Newcastle held a historical interest as well, but are not active currently.

"Brighton really like Gallagher, but not his wages, and that’s why nothing has materialised to date. Chelsea will listen to offers should they arrive around the £50m mark,” wrote Jacobs.

Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel could look to bring both his former players to the Allianz Arena.