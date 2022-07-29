Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Jorginho wants to join Juventus; Blues establish contact with Inter Milan defender, and more - July 29, 2022

Chelsea have brought in Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly this summer to bolster their squad. Manager Thomas Tuchel remains eager to add more quality to his roster ahead of the new season.

Meanwhile, Jorginho wants to join Juventus. Elsewhere, the Blues have established contact with an Inter Milan defender. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on July 29, 2022:

Jorginho wants to join Juventus

Jorginho could leave Stamford Bridge this summer

Jorginho wants to join Juventus this summer, according to Paolo Paganini via The Hard Tackle. The Italian midfielder's future at Chelsea is up in the air, with his current contract set to expire next summer. The 30-year-old wants to return to Serie A and prefers a move to Turin.

Jorginho arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2018 and has had a pleasant stay in London so far. He has been instrumental in the club's recent success, playing a starring role in the Europa League as well as the Champions League triumphs. However, the Italian is no longer guaranteed playing time under Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge.

Jorginho made 26 starts in the Premier League last season and could fall further down the pecking order before the end of the summer. Tuchel wants a new face to take over the responsibilities in midfield, which could signal the end of the Italian's time with the Blues.

Chelsea could look to cash in on Jorginho this summer, rather than lose him for free in a year. The Bianconeri have been linked with the player earlier this summer, but a move has failed to materialize. With Aaron Ramsey gone and Arthur Melo likely to follow in his footsteps, Jorginho could be an interesting option for Juventus.

Chelsea establish contact with Milan Skriniar

Milan Skriniar is wanted at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have initiated contact to facilitate a move for Milan Skriniar this summer, according to Calciomercato via The Hard Tackle. The Blues remain eager to bolster their backline this year, despite the arrival of Kalidou Koulibaly. After tasting defeat in their pursuit of Jules Kounde, who opted to join Barcelona, the London giants have turned their attention to Skriniar.

The Slovak international has been quite impressive for the Nerazzurri and quite a few clubs around Europe are hot on his heels this summer. His steady rise has also earned him admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Inter Milan are willing to let him leave this summer, but want €70 million for his signature. However, Chelsea currently value the 27-year-old at €50 million and the two clubs are likely to continue talks to find a solution.

Barcelona remain hopeful of securing Cesar Azpilicueta

Cesar Azpilicueta is wanted at the Camp Nou

Barcelona are still optimistic about their chances of securing the services of Cesar Azpilicueta, according to journalist Toni Juanmarti via The Hard Tackle. The Spanish defender has been a target for the Catalans this summer and remains eager to return to Spain. The 32-year-old has won everything on offer with Chelsea during his decade-long stay at Stamford Bridge.

Jules Koundé will sign with Barça until June 2027, it's gonna be a five year deal as expected. Barcelona will push again for César Azpilicueta in the next days. Azpi wants Barcelona move but he's gonna be professional with Chelsea, so depends on the two clubs now.Jules Koundé will sign with Barça until June 2027, it's gonna be a five year deal as expected. Barcelona will push again for César Azpilicueta in the next days. Azpi wants Barcelona move but he's gonna be professional with Chelsea, so depends on the two clubs now. 🇪🇸 #CFC Jules Koundé will sign with Barça until June 2027, it's gonna be a five year deal as expected.

Azpilicueta is in the final year of his current contract with the Blues and is yearning for a fresh challenge. He has been linked with a move to the Camp Nou all summer. Despite recent clashes in the transfer market, the two clubs continue to share a cordial relationship. As such, the La Liga giants remain hopeful of getting their man before the end of the summer.

