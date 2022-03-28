Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Juventus identify Antonio Rudiger as Giorgio Chiellini replacement; Blues receive blow in pursuit of Leeds United ace, and more - 28 March 2022

Chelsea are trailing Manchester City in the Premier League title race. Manager Thomas Tuchel's wards are third in the league table, 11 points behind the leaders, but have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Juventus have identified Blues defender Antonio Rudiger as the perfect replacement for Giorgio Chiellini. Elsewhere, the Blues have received a blow in their pursuit of a Leeds United attacker.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 28th March 2022:

Juventus identify Antonio Rudiger as Giorgio Chiellini replacement

Antonio Rudiger could move back to Serie A this summer.

Juventus have identified Antonio Rudiger as the ideal replacement for Giorgio Chiellini, according to The Sun. The German defender's future at Chelsea is up in the air, with his current contract set to run out in a few months. Serie A giants Juventus are among the clubs eager to secure his signature on a Bosman move.

Rudiger has been a pillar of Tuchel's backline since the German manager assumed charge in January last year. Rudiger found a new lease of life under his compatriot at Stamford Bridge and hasn't looked back since then. The 29-year-old has been integral to the club's rise during Tuchel's reign.

However, Rudiger's current contract will expire at the end of the season. The Blues would like to hold on to their prized asset, but talks of an extension have not been fruitful. The Bianconeri are eager to capitalise on the situation and inflict a telling blow on the Premier League giants.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport Antonio Rudiger will be billed as the ‘new Chiellini’ to tempt him to sign a £22.5M deal at Juventus trib.al/Cgdj5ms Antonio Rudiger will be billed as the ‘new Chiellini’ to tempt him to sign a £22.5M deal at Juventus trib.al/Cgdj5ms

Massimiliano Allegri is laying down succession plans for Chiellini and has his eyes on Rudiger. The German defender has reportedly been offered annual wages of £5.5 million. While the 29-year-old has offers from Real Madrid and Bayern Munich too, he prefers a move to Turin.

Juventus want Chiellini to continue for another season and help instill the club's mentality into Rudiger. The German is expected to eventually become a stalwart of the Bianconeri defence.

Chelsea are powerless to stop the 29-year-old from leaving, having allowed him to run down his contract. The recent sanctions imposed on the club only make it tougher for the Blues to keep hold of their star. Manchester United and Newcastle are also in the fray for Rudiger.

Chelsea receive blow in Raphinha pursuit

Raphinha is wanted at the Camp Nou

Chelsea have received a blow in their pursuit of Raphinha. According to The Chelsea Chronicles via Sport, the Leeds United star has agreed to join Barcelona this summer.

The London giants were working on securing his signature when the sanctions forced their hand. The club will be unable to carry out any transfer activities as long as the restrictions remain in force.

B/R Football @brfootball



The Leeds winger will ignore other offers and do everything on his part to force a move to Barça in the summer. Raphinha and Barcelona have agreed to personal terms on a five-year contract, according to @sport The Leeds winger will ignore other offers and do everything on his part to force a move to Barça in the summer. Raphinha and Barcelona have agreed to personal terms on a five-year contract, according to @sport.The Leeds winger will ignore other offers and do everything on his part to force a move to Barça in the summer. https://t.co/mgnvHi72iJ

Things are supposed to clear up once a new owner comes in. The Blues are hoping they can invest in the squad in the summer. However, it now appears they are out of the race for the 25-year-old Brazilian.

The Blaugrana have taken advantage of the Blues' predicament and have headed clear in the race for the Brazilian. The player has reportedly agreed a five-year deal with the La Liga giants, who now have to convince Leeds United to sell. Raphinha's contract with Leeds will expire in the summer of 2024.

Timo Werner opens up on Stamford Bridge struggles

Timo Werner has struggled for form at Stamford Bridge.

Timo Werner has admitted that he feels more at home with the German national team than at Chelsea. The 26-year-old has struggled to find his feet since arriving at Stamford Bridge. Things have not improved under Thomas Tuchel.

Speaking after Germany's win over Israel in a friendly last week, Werner said that the playing style of his national team suits him better.

"I'm a striker and always want to score. Things aren't going the way I'd like at Chelsea, so it's all the better that things are going well here under Hansi Flick. I really enjoy playing football, no matter where I'm playing. There are differences in the style of play between football at Chelsea and here," said Werner.

He added:

"Maybe the one at the national team suits me better. Here, I always have scoring chances, I can score goals. I feel very comfortable here," said Werner.

Werner has bagged 19 goals and as many assists in 80 games for the Blues since arriving in the summer of 2020. For context, he scored 34 times in his final season at RB Leipzig before arriving at Stamford Bridge.

