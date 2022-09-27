Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Juventus initiate talks with Blues to sign Christian Pulisic; club remain in race to sign RB Leipzig forward, and more - September 27, 2022

Chelsea are seventh in the Premier League standings after six games. Graham Potter's team will next face Crystal Palace on Saturday (October 1) at Selhurst Park.

Meanwhile, Juventus have initiated talks with the Blues to secure the services of Christian Pulisic. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the London giants are still in the race to sign a RB Leipzig forward.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on September 27, 2022:

Juventus initiate talks with Chelsea to sign Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic could be on his way to Turin next year.

Juventus are locked in talks with Chelsea to take Christian Pulisic to Turin, according to Calciomercato via Caught Offside.

The 24-year-old has struggled to find his feet since arriving at Stamford Bridge in 2019. He has since appeared 123 times for the London giants, scoring 25 goals. Pulisic failed to cement his place in the first team under Tuchel, and his situation is unlikely to improve under Graham Potter.

USMNT Only @usmntonly Juventus have reportedly opened preliminary talks with Christian Pulisic's agent, with the USMNT international eager to leave Chelsea in the summer.



Pulisic’s contract runs out in June 2024 and according to the report, Chelsea want at least €35m to sell him. Juventus have reportedly opened preliminary talks with Christian Pulisic’s agent, with the USMNT international eager to leave Chelsea in the summer.Pulisic’s contract runs out in June 2024 and according to the report, Chelsea want at least €35m to sell him. https://t.co/L9VMhobAX0

The arrival of Raheem Sterling this summer has pushed the American further down the pecking order at the club.

The player is now eager to leave the Blues at the end of the season to resurrect his career. The Bianconeri are ready to offer Pulisic a lifeline and are engaged in talks with the London giants to facilitate a move next summer.

Blues remain in race to sign Christopher Nkunku

Christopher Nkunku has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are still interested in the services of Christopher Nkunku, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues were monitoring the player this summer but failed to get a deal across the line. They instead signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona on deadline day to address their attacking conundrum.

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport



- @FabrizioRomano



chelsea-news.co/2022/09/fabriz… “There will be many clubs in the race for Christopher Nkunku next summer, including Chelsea as they’ve always been interested and attentive to his growth." “There will be many clubs in the race for Christopher Nkunku next summer, including Chelsea as they’ve always been interested and attentive to his growth."- @FabrizioRomano chelsea-news.co/2022/09/fabriz… https://t.co/CCIvw7NAjy

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the London giants could be in the mix for Nkunku's signature next summer.

"There will be many clubs in the race for Nkunku next summer, including Chelsea, as they’ve always been interested and attentive to his growth. Nothing has been decided yet on the next step; it will be in 2023 – Nkunku will be one of the big names next summer," said Romano.

Nkunku, who netted 35 times last season, has registered six goals from 11 appearances across competitions this campaign.

Reece James opens up on season goals

Reece James has gone from strength to strength at Stamford Bridge.

Reece James is aiming for an injury free season with Chelsea this year. The English full-back has been a revelation for the London giants since rising through their ranks. He recently penned a new six-year contract, committing his services to the club till 2028.

Speaking to the club's website, James outlined a desire to stay fit for the entire campaign.

"The biggest thing for me this season is staying fit, not getting injured. I think last season I did well with my performances – my stats, goals and assists, clean sheets were all the best they’ve been – but I was injured for maybe three or four months, and that was too long," said James.

James added:

"So, I think, if I stay on the pitch, I will surpass what I did last season. Obviously it’s tough when you get an injury. I think the first day or two are the hardest – when you realise how long you’re going to be out. Then you start working back and looking on the bright side."

The Englishman also said that coming back too early from an injury can be detrimental.

"You try and set targets, but I did that last season and came back too soon and got injured again. These things are very frustrating – working your way back and then being out for another three weeks is not what you want," said James.

James spoke highly of new Blues manager Graham Potter and is hopeful of exciting times ahead.

"In football, things happen very fast. I’ve played against Graham Potter’s teams a number of times, and he seems like a good guy so far. He’s hungry to win, and, I think, it’s going to be an exciting future," said James.

James has appeared six times for the Blues this season, scoring once.

