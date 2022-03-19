Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Juventus leading race for Antonio Rudiger; Jorginho wants to stay, and more - 18 March 2022

Chelsea will face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. The two teams locked horns in the semi-finals last season, with the Premier League giants coming out on top en route to the title.

Meanwhile, Juventus are leading the race to sign Blues defender Antonio Rudiger. Elsewhere, Jorginho wants to stay at Stamford Bridge.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 18th March 2022:

Juventus leading race for Antonio Rudiger

Antonio Rudiger is a much sought-after man ahead of the summer.

Juventus are leading the race to sign Antonio Rudiger, according to The Hard Tackle via Gazzetta Dello Sport. The German defender’s current contract is set to run out at the end of the season. Chelsea have so far struggled to tie him down to an extension, so the Bianconeri are eager to take advantage.

Rudiger has enjoyed a fabulous upturn in fortunes since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge in January 2021. The German manager struck gold with the 28-year-old, who has been a rock at the heart of the Blues’ defence since then. Rudiger was a key player in the Blues’ UEFA Champions League triumph last season and also played a crucial role in their UEFA Super Cup triumph.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Antonio Rudiger got asked about his future? He replied he is happy at @ChelseaFC & will wait to see what happens in the future. Antonio Rudiger got asked about his future? He replied he is happy at @ChelseaFC & will wait to see what happens in the future. 💙 https://t.co/89Iwi0TJSu

The German defender was also a pivotal part of the team that won the FIFA Club World Cup last month. However, the London side are sweating on the 28-year-old’s future at the moment. Despite their best efforts, Rudiger is yet to commit himself to the Premier League giants. The Bianconeri are now planning to take him to Turin.

The Old Lady are ready to lure the German away from Stamford Bridge with a mouth-watering contract. The 28-year-old has already been in touch with Juventus, and both parties are hoping to get the deal over the line this summer.

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are also in the race for Rudiger’s signature, but the duo are lagging behind the Serie A giants at the moment. The Blues are increasingly worried that keeping the German at the club could be nigh impossible.

Jorginho wants to stay at Stamford Bridge

Jorginho continues to be integral to Thomas Tuchel’s plans.

Jorginho wants to stay at the Blues beyond the summer, his agent Joao Santos has revealed. Speaking to Calciomercato, Santos said the Italian’s priority is to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.

“We have a contract with Chelsea until 2023, and it is a particular moment for the club, where there are no negotiations, also because the market is blocked both in entry and in exit. If the situation unfolds, the priority will be to deal with the renewal,” said Santos.

Jorginho’s agent added that Juventus are interested in the 30-year-old.

“I haven’t talked to Juve, but I know of their interest in Jorginho. Should Chelsea fail to renew their contract, then we will listen to all the teams involved."

The Euro 2020 winner has played a key role in four title wins since his arrival at Stamford Bridge in 2018.

Chelsea tipped to progress to UEFA Champions League semis

Chelsea have been backed to progress to the UEFA Champions League semis by Owen Hargreaves and Joe Cole.

The Blues have been pitted against Real Madrid in the last eight of the tournament. Speaking to BT Sport 2, Hargreaves said Los Blancos would put up a tough challenge, but he has tipped the Premier League giants to go through.

“I think Thomas Tuchel and the players they’ll be super confident, as they outplayed Real Madrid last year. They are underdogs Real Madrid… They’ll play on the break. but Chelsea will be wary because of the experience that these guys have of winning. Tough, but I think Chelsea will go through,” said Hargreaves.

Cole echoed his countryman’s thoughts, adding that the London side could be happy with the quarter-final draw.

“I think Chelsea will be quite happy with that. We covered the semi-final last year, and not much has changed for both sides. Chelsea were very comfortable… It could’ve been better; it could’ve been a lot worse. (Last season), it looked like an ageing team against a young, exuberant, vibrant team, and a year’s passed,” said Cole.

The Blues are striving to emulate Real Madrid as the only other team in the UEFA Champions League era to successfully defend their title.

Edited by Bhargav