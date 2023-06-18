Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Lautaro Martinez ready to join Blues; Kovacic close to joining Manchester City, and more - June 18, 2023

Chelsea are expected to continue their spending spree this summer despite investing heavily in the squad in the last two transfer windows. The Blues finished 12th in the Premier League in the recently concluded season and have appointed Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez is willing to join the Blues. Elsewhere, Blues midfielder Mateo Kovacic is on the cusp of joining Manchester City.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on June 18, 2023:

Lautaro Martinez ready to join Chelsea

Lautaro Martinez is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Lautaro Martinez is willing to join Chelsea, according to Football Insider. The Argentinean forward has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge recently.

The Blues are keen to bring in a new No. 9 to spearhead the attack under Pochettino and have the 25-year-old on their radar. The player is also willing to take on a fresh challenge this summer and is enticed by the prospect of joining the London giants.

Martinez is coming on the back of another impressive season with Inter Milan, scoring 28 goals and setting up 11 more from 57 appearances. The Nerazzurri are looking to offload players this year to address their financial woes and are willing to listen to offers for the Argentinean.

The 25-year-old is likely to cost around £60 million, and Chelsea face competition from Manchester United for his services.

Kovacic close to joining Manchester City

Mateo Kovacic is set to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Mateo Kovacic is close to joining Manchester City, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Croatian midfielder's contract with Chelsea expires at the end of next season, but he's looking for a fresh challenge. With the Blues planning to revamp their midfield this summer, the 29-year-old has become surplus to requirements.

City have emerged as a possible destination for Kovacic. The Premier League champions are looking for a possible replacement for Ilkay Gundogan, who could leave the Etihad on a Bosman move this summer.

City have already identified the Croatian as the perfect candidate for the role. The London giants are ready to let Kovacic leave and are already locked in talks to chalk out a deal.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that a transfer is close to seeing the light of day.

"Things are going well with Chelsea, and a deal for Kovacic is close to being finalised now. Both clubs are in contact, the player agreed his side of the deal almost a fortnight ago, and the expectation is that a deal can be completed for the 29-year-old very soon," wrote Romano.

N’Golo Kante is close to leaving Stamford Bridge, and it now appears that Kovacic will also follow suit.

Emiliano Martinez likely to cost a fortune

Emiliano Martinez has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Emiliano Martinez is likely to cost a fortune, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

The Argentinean goalkeeper has emerged as a candidate for the No. 1 role at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea are looking to upgrade their options between the sticks this summer. The Blues are already hot on the heels of Andre Onana, who was quite impressive for Inter Milan in the recently concluded season.

However, prising him away from the Nerazzurri would be a costly affair, so the London giants are considering alternate targets, including Martinez. The Argentinean played a starring role in his nation’s triumph at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He has also been in splendid form for Aston Villa and is now wanted at Stamford Bridge.

However, talking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that Martinez is likely to be costlier than Onana.

"Emi Martínez has seemed to come onto the radar now as well, which is interesting. I mean, the thing with Emi Martínez is that he'd probably be even more expensive than Onana, so it'll be interesting to discover what kind of goalkeeper Chelsea actually want here because you've got (Wojciech) Szczęsny, Onana and Martinez," said Jones.

He continued:

"And in terms of prices, you're all over the place there in terms of how much you're going to be spending."

Pochettino could also stick with Kepa Arrizabalaga if a move for either player doesn't materialise.

Poll : 0 votes