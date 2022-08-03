Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Leicester City midfielder prefers Stamford Bridge move, says former player; Inter Milan full-back ready to join Blues, and more - August 2, 2022

Chelsea will look to start the new season with a bang when they face Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday. Thomas Tuchel’s men finished third in the Premier League last season but will have their eyes on the top prize next campaign.

Meanwhile, former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy believes a Leicester City midfielder would prefer a move to Stamford Bridge over joining Newcastle United. Elsewhere, an Inter Milan full-back is ready to join the Blues.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on August 2, 2022:

James Maddison would prefer move to Stamford Bridge, says Danny Murphy

James Maddison could leave the King Power Stadium this summer.

James Murphy believes James Maddison would be tempted to move to Stamford Bridge should Chelsea come calling.

The Englishman has been on song for Leicester City of late and is wanted by Newcastle this summer. The Blues also in the market for midfield reinforcements, and the 25-year-old could be an interesting option for Tuchel.

Speaking to White and Jordan (via talkSPORT), Murphy said that the Magpies’ interest in Maddison is justified. They had a £40 million offer for the player rejected by the Foxes.

“I think it would probably take another £20-30million (for Leicester to accept a bid), to be honest. He’s a super talent; the only question mark over James Maddison is his application and sometimes his attitude, but his talent is up there. He should have played more times for England; he should be more in the reckoning,” said Murphy.

Maddison was one of Leicester's standout performers last season, bagging 18 goals and 12 assists across competitions. However, the Foxes failed to qualify for Europe. Murphy said:

“He’s the only dark horse that I can see getting in the England squad if he can start the season like he finished the last one. To get 18 goals and 12 assists, 30 goal involvements in a season at Leicester is some going. He’s the only player on the outside who could surpass the others on talent, so I understand Newcastle’s interest.”

Murphy also said that Maddison is good enough to play in the UEFA Champions League. However, he added that Maddison should snub Newcastle in favour of Chelsea, as they're already in the competition.

“It depends on how quickly they try to transform the club and move forward. At the moment, you’d argue that out of Leicester and Newcastle, Leicester are better, but Newcastle will quickly overtake them. He’s earning a lot of money at Leicester, but I’d be tempted if I was him. However, if Chelsea or one of the other top four clubs were to come in, I’d rather go to a ready-made top club,” said Murphy.

He continued:

“Is he good enough? Yes. He’s a Champions League player. He has all of the qualities needed to play Champions League and international football.”

Denzel Dumfries ready to join Chelsea

Denzel Dumfries could move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Denzel Dumfries is ready to join Chelsea this summer, according to La Repubblica via Sport Witness.

Tuchel is looking to bolster his right-back position ahead of the new season and reportedly has eyes on the Dutch full-back. The 26-year-old enjoyed a solid debut season with Inter Milan, registering five goals in 45 games across competitions. The Blues' initial offer of €25 million for Dumfries was rejected by Napoli, who desire €10 million more for the player.

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Inter Milan have turned down Chelsea’s opening offer for Denzel Dumfries. They want €35m to sell the wing-back.



{Calciomercato} Inter Milan have turned down Chelsea’s opening offer for Denzel Dumfries. They want €35m to sell the wing-back.{Calciomercato}

His impressive rise has earned him admirers at Stamford Bridge. The Blues are expected to return with an improved offer. Moreover, Dumfries is apparently willing to move to London if the two clubs can agree a deal.

Blues agree personal terms with Marc Cucurella

Marc Cucurella is a step away from moving to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Brighton & Hove Albion's Marc Cucurella, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The player is now awaiting the two clubs to agree a transfer fee.

The Spanish left-back was heavily linked with Manchester City earlier in the summer, but a move failed to materialise. The Blues were quick to move in and have reached an agreement with the 24-year-old.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Chelsea and Brighton in direct talks again today in order to complete the deal. Full agreement now reached between Chelsea and Cucurella on personal terms. Potential contract has been proposal approved, Marc’s prepared to accept once clubs agree on fee.Chelsea and Brighton in direct talks again today in order to complete the deal. Full agreement now reached between Chelsea and Cucurella on personal terms. Potential contract has been proposal approved, Marc’s prepared to accept once clubs agree on fee. 🚨🔵 #CFCChelsea and Brighton in direct talks again today in order to complete the deal. https://t.co/Ey2VF4RGRL

The Seagulls value Cucurella at £50 million, as per The Hard Tackle, and the two clubs are locked in talks to negotiate a deal.

