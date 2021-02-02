Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Liverpool join race for Blues target, defender joins Brighton on loan, and more - 1 February 2021 

Chelsea have been one of the quieter clubs in the January transfer window, although they replaced Frank Lampard with German mastermind Thomas Tuchel.

The Blues, after some hefty spending in the summer, have managed to engineer outgoing transfers for club outcasts and young players.

On deadline day, Chelsea have been rumoured with a couple of more loan moves, while there have also been talks about Erling Haaland and Dayot Upamecano. On that note, let us have a look at the deadline day news surrounding Chelsea on February 1.

'I saw the opportunity in front to run!'@CesarAzpi talks us through his historic goal! 💬 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 1, 2021

Liverpool to join Chelsea in Dayot Upamecano race

Dayot Upamecano has been linked with Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Liverpool.

As per Bayern Munich chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Liverpool, along with Chelsea, are reportedly keeping tabs on Dayot Upamecano's situation at RB Leipzig.

Advertisement

Upamecano, 22, has seen his stock rise over the last few years. And Bayern Munich's desire to lure him to the Allianz Arena is perhaps one of the worst kept secrets in German football.

Their chief provided an update on their pursuit of Upamecano, along with Chelsea and Liverpool's wish to sign him, saying in this regard:

"You have to let things grow in peace. We have a good relationship with Mr Struth. The player will know what he wants at some point. We have a good relationship with RB Leipzig as well. I have had a conversation with Oliver Mintzlaff. When things become concrete, we'll talk again. The fact that Chelsea and Liverpool are also interested in him proves that he has very good qualities. He can replace David Alaba."

David Alaba, who is set for a move away from Bayern Munich, has been associated with a switch to Chelsea too.

Chelsea's Jack Wakely joins Brighton on loan

Chelsea youngster Jack Wakely has joined Brighton and Hove Albion on loan

Advertisement

Brighton and Hove Albion have secured the signing of Chelsea defender Jake Wakely on loan. The youngster will link up with the club's U-23s. He hails from High Wycombe and was part of the Chelsea U-9s.

The Seagulls' head of academy, John Morling, was delighted to have added the tall centre-back to his setup. He said in this regard:

“We wanted to bring an extra option at the centre of defence, and we are delighted Jack has agreed to join until the end of the season. He will give us that additional competition in that area of the pitch, and over the coming months, we can work with Jack and get to know him.”

Also read: Chelsea star Christian Pulisic chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Southampton to miss out on Chelsea' Billy Gilmour

Chelsea teenager Billy Gilmour will not join Southampton on loan, reports Sky Sports.

The midfielder has struggled for game-time despite being promoted to the Chelsea first team. And now with a new manager at the helm, it looks difficult for Billy Gilmour to break into the playing XI.

The Scot was on Southampton's radar, but he is now likely to remain at Chelsea.

Billy Gilmour likely to remain at Chelsea unless things take a surprising turn.



- @David_Ornstein — Simon Phillips (@SiPhillipsSport) February 1, 2021

Advertisement

Tuchel recently affirmed that everyone in his squad will be granted the opportunity to make a case for themselves as he prepares to find his best combination.

Gilmour's excellence on the ball, footballing IQ and passing abilities could come handy in the FA Cup and in the Premier League too.