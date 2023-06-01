Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Mauricio Pochettino pushing for Manuel Ugarte; Blues ready to offload Kalidou Koulibaly, and more - June 1, 2023

Chelsea are hoping Mauricio Pochettino can get the club back on track after a disappointing 2022-23 season. The Argentinean manager will take charge of the Blues and have one eye on the summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, Pochettino is pushing to secure the services of Sporting midfielder Manuel Ugarte. Elsewhere, the London giants are willing to offload defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on June 1, 2023:

Mauricio Pochettino pushing for Manuel Ugarte

Manuel Ugarte is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Mauricio Pochettino has asked Chelsea to secure the services of Manuel Ugarte at the earliest, Football Insider reports.

The Uruguayan midfielder has emerged as a priority target for the Blues following a string of impressive outings with Sporting. The 22-year-old has been an omnipresent figure at the Portuguese side this season, registering 47 appearances across competitions.

Pochettino is all set to take charge of the London giants at the start of next month. The Argentinean manager has his task cutout at Stamford Bridge, with the London giants enduring a difficult 2022-23 season. Chelsea finished a lowly 12th in the league, so Pochettino has been handed the responsibility of lifting them back to the top four.

The Argentinean has identified Ugarte as a vital cog in his tactics and wants the Uruguayan at Stamford Bridge as soon as possible. Sporting are willing to let him go if his £52 million release clause is met. The Blues are preparing a structured deal that will trigger the player's release clause and want him at the club when Pochettino joins on July 1.

The 22-year-old is also eager to play in the Premier League and has already agreed terms with the London giants. Paris Saint-Germain were also in the race for Ugarte, but they trail Chelsea at the moment and are already considering alternate targets.

Chelsea ready to offload Kalidou Koulibaly

Kalidou Koulibaly is no longer first-choice at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are willing to offload Kalidou Koulibaly this summer, according to The Evening Standard.

The Senegalese defender has been a disappointment since arriving at Stamford Bridge from Napoli last summer. Koulibaly built a fierce reputation during his time in Serie A, prompting the Blues to securing his services last year.

However, the 31-year-old has struggled to come to terms with the rigours of the Premier League. He has dropped down the pecking order with the London giants and is no longer first-choice. Chelsea are unconvinced by the player and want to offload him this summer, but Koulibaly has no intentions of leaving the Blues at the moment.

The 31-year-old earns £200,000 per week at Stamford Bridge and is aware that no other club would offer him similar wages. However, he's likely to drop down the pecking order next season, so a move away seems a sensible option right now.

Mason Mount agrees terms with Manchester United

Mason Mount could be on his way to Old Trafford.

Mason Mount has agreed personal terms with Manchester United ahead of a possible move, according to The Telegraph via Caught Offside.

The English midfielder’s contract with Chelsea expires at the end of next season. The Blues are locked in talks to chalk out a new deal, but there’s no breakthrough in sight. The London giants are expected to cash in on the player this summer should he continue to stall an extension.

The Red Devils have been paying close attention to the situation and have now stuck while the iron is hot. Manchester United have had their eyes on Mount for a while and have moved quickly to win the race for his signature. Personal terms have already been agreed, but the Red Devils will have to convince the Blues to sell.

