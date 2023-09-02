Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Mauricio Pochettino wants immediate success; former player assesses Cole Palmer move, and more - September 2, 2023

Chelsea oversaw a busy summer transfer window, making quite a few changes to their squad. The Blues slumped to their second defeat in four league games this season, losing 1-0 at home to Nottingham Forest on Saturday (September 2).

Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino wants immediate success at Stamford Bridge following an expensive overhaul. Elsewhere, former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has outlined the reason why Manchester City midfielder Cole Palmer was allowed to arrive at the Blues.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from September 2, 2023.

Mauricio Pochettino wants immediate success with Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino is looking for immediate results after investing a fortune on his squad this summer, spending nearly £450 million.

The Argentinean manager took charge at Chelsea in July this year and has been quite busy reshaping his roster. Pochettino has invested in a lot of youth, prompting talks that he's building a team for the future.

However, the Argentinian told the club’s website that the only way to keep his job at Stamford Bridge is by being successful.

"My success is going to be if we win today, not tomorrow, in one year or two years. I’m not going to use the excuse that we need to build something for the future.

"I don’t want to give excuses to the players or the fans. I want to win. If we don’t win, I know what is going to happen. That is the reality," said Pochettino.

He continued:

"You can sign the players, then you need to create the environment and create the dynamic that is going to get you close to winning. It’s about the plan.

"The problem is we invest today, but maybe we will be rewarded in a few years. I need to be sure that I am here! All the sacrifice and effort today, I want to be here when the good things happen for the club."

The former Tottenham Hotspur manager has enjoyed a mixed start to his tenure with Chelsea, picking up a win, draw and two defeats in four games. They're 11th in the standings, trailing early league leaders Manchester City (12) by eight points.

Stan Collymore assesses Cole Palmer move

Stan Collymore reckons Pep Guardiola allowed Cole Palmer to join Chelsea, as the Spanish manager reckoned the youngster isn’t good enough for Manchester City.

The Englishman left the Etihad on deadline day to arrive at Stamford Bridge. Palmer is highly rated in the domestic circuit, and the Blues paid £42.5 million for his signature.

Collymore told Caught Offside that the London giants will hope that the 21-year-old can be as good as Phil Foden.

"There is a reason Pep Guardiola has let him leave and join a domestic rival – arguably one of their biggest too. Palmer, obviously, wasn’t in his manager’s plans as much as we thought he was," said Collymore.

He continued:

"Chelsea have taken a huge punt on him in the hope he goes on to emulate the career Phil Foden has had, but again, there are no guarantees, and Guardiola is obviously confident the lad won’t be as good as the rest of his City squad.

"Only time will tell which club benefits the most from the deal, but Guardiola will be confident he’s made the right decision.”

Palmer is Mauricio Pochettino’s 11th signing of the summer.

Stan Collymore heaps praise on Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling has blown hot and cold since arriving at Stamford Bridge.

Stan Collymore has spoken highly of Raheem Sterling. The Englishman has struggled to light up Stamford Bridge since arriving from Manchester City last summer. He also failed to make Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad for the upcoming international break.

Collymore told Give Me Sport that Sterling has started the new season well.

"I was surprised to see Raheem Sterling left out of Gareth Southgate’s latest England squad.

"I think Sterling, who has been quite consistent for his country, has been one of the Premier League’s best players during the first three games," said Collymore.

He continued:

“I thought he was excellent against Luton Town last time out and is easily one of the first names on Mauricio Pochettino’s team sheet at the moment so to see him left out of England’s squad for their upcoming qualifiers was quite a shock.”

The 28-year-old failed to save Chelsea from succumbing to a 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.