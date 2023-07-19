Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Moises Caicedo confident of joining Blues; club initiate Dusan Vlahovic talks, and more - July 19, 2023

Chelsea are hoping that Mauricio Pochettino can get them back to the top four next season. The Argentinean was brought in after the Blues finished a dismal 12th in the league last campaign.

Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo is confident of arriving at Stamford Bridge this summer. Elsewhere, the London giants have initiated talks with Juventus to sign striker Dusan Vlahovic.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on July 19, 2023:

Moises Caicedo confident of joining Chelsea

Moises Caicedo is edging closer to Stamford Bridge.

Moises Caicedo remain confident of joining Chelsea this summer, according to journalist Dominik Schneider.

The Ecuadorian midfielder is a priority target for Pochettino, with the player earmarked as the perfect replacement for N’Golo Kante. The Blues are locked in talks with Brighton & Hove Albion to facilitate a move, but negotiations have dragged on for a while.

The Seagulls have reportedly turned down the London giants’ €80 million offer for the player. However, there’s optimism in the player’s camp that a deal can be completed by the end of the week.

The player has agreed personal terms with Chelsea, who now have to convince Brighton to sell Caicedo by submitting an improved offer.

Blues initiate Dusan Vlahovic talks

Dusan Vlahovic is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have begun talks with Juventus to bring Dusan Vlahovic to Stamford Bridge, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

The Blues are looking for a new No. 9 this summer, with both Romelu Lukaku and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set to leave. Pochettino has seemingly found his man in Vlahovic, who is one of the emerging names in European football.

Galetti told Give Me Sport that the Bianconeri have informed the Premier League giants that the 23-year-old will cost €80 million.

“Vlahovic could leave Juventus this summer after only one year and a half. We already revealed his possible move weeks ago and now that the transfer market session is getting to the heart.

"This option appears to be increasingly concrete with Chelsea the ones that are moving towards the Serbian player,” said Galetti.

He continued:

“The first contacts between the Blues and Juventus have already taken place in recent days: Bianconeri have confirmed that the price tag of Dusan is set at around €80 million. Probably too high at the moment, even if a new meeting is scheduled for Vlahovic during the week.”

The London giants have also signed Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson this summer.

Levi Colwill likely to extend Stamford Bridge stay

Levi Colwill is an emerging star at Stamford Bridge.

Levi Colwill is likely to sign a new deal with Chelsea, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

The English defender is highly rated at Stamford Bridge and is generating interest from clubs around the Premier League this summer. Liverpool are particularly keen to bring him to Anfield, adding to speculation regarding the 20-year-old.

However, Jones told Give Me Sport that the Blues want to keep the player at the club.

“Yeah, I personally didn't read too much into it. I think that Colwill is keeping his cards close to his chest in a moment like this, and he wants the negotiations to be done professionally and in a clear-cut manner," said Jones.

He continued:

“He doesn't want to be sending messages over social media, especially at a time when the club are in a new era, they've got a new manager. He wants to go about things in a very clear and precise way. The indications are that Chelsea want to keep him.”

Colwill could become vital to the club’s plans following Wesley Fofana’s ACL injury.