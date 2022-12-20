Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: N'Golo Kante in a hurry to leave; Rafael Leao unsettled by Blues' interest, and more - December 20, 2022

Chelsea are hoping Graham Potter can usher in a new era at Stamford Bridge. The Englishman was appointed as Thomas Tuchel's successor in September this year.

Meanwhile, N'Golo Kante is in advanced negotiations to leave the Blues. Elsewhere, Rafael Leao reportedly has had his head turned by interest from the London giants.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on December 20, 2022:

N'Golo Kante in a hurry to leave Chelsea

N'Golo Kante is likely to leave Stamford Bridge in 2023.

N'Golo Kante is eager to leave Chelsea in 2023, according to SPORT via Sport Witness.

The French midfielder is in the final year of his contract, but talks for an extension have failed to reach a fruitful end. The 31-year-old is not too keen to hang around at Stamford Bridge and is already in advanced negotiations with Barcelona regarding a possible move.

Kante wants to reach a pre-agreement in January that would enable him to join the Blaugrana in the summer on a Bosman move. Barcelona, though, are biding their time, as Xavi has set his sights on Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi. However, the player's €60 million release clause has posed a problem for the Blaugrana.

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur N'Golo Kante,is pushing for a move to Barcelona when his Chelsea deal ends next summer and is in advanced talks over a pre-contract agreement.

🟦 #CFC 🟥 #ForçaBarça twitter.com/Ekremkonur/sta… Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur Barcelona could finalise a deal to sign France midfielder N'Golo Kante, whose contract at Chelsea runs out in the summer, during January depending on the 31-year-old's recovery from a hamstring injury.

N'Golo Kante,is pushing for a move to Barcelona when his Chelsea deal ends next summer and is in advanced talks over a pre-contract agreement.

The La Liga giants are likely to prefer a move for Kante due to their financial situation. However, should a deal fail to materialise, the Frenchman also has other offers on the table, including one from Juventus.

Rafael Leao unsettled by Blues interest, says Simon Phillips

Rafael Leao has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Rafael Leao has been unsettled by the interest from Chelsea, according to Simon Phillips.

The Portuguese international has earned rave reviews with his performances for AC Milan recently. Leao was part of the Portugal side that failed to progress past the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Chelsea are preparing an offer for Rafael Leao. Chelsea are preparing an offer for Rafael Leao. https://t.co/t5mqBPScuf

The Blues are planning to invest in their attack next year and have their eyes on Leao. The 23-year-old's contract with the Rossoneri runs out in 2024, but he;s yet to commit his future to the Serie A side.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Phillips said that the London giants are likely to face stiff competition for the Portuguese's signature.

“He has had his head turned by Chelsea interest, so that’s what has given Chelsea the prompt to try and get that done. But Chelsea obviously aren’t the only club that are keen on signing him," said Phillips.

Leao has appeared 20 times for Milan this season, registering seven goals and nine assists.

Chelsea eyeing Josip Juranovic move, says Simon Phillips

Josip Juranovic is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Simon Phillips has said that Chelsea are interested in Josip Juranovic. Potter remains keen to strengthen his full-back position, with an able backup for Reece James being high up on the agenda.

Juranovic has earned rave reviews with his assured performances for Celtic, earning him admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Football Scotland @Football_Scot



100 mins avg p/g

84% pass accuracy

🤺 21 duels won (top 15 overall)

12 tackles won (top 5 overall)

6 games played

🪨 2 clean sheets

1 assist



What a Josip Juranovic at #Qatar2022 for Croatia100 mins avg p/g84% pass accuracy🤺 21 duels won (top 15 overall)12 tackles won (top 5 overall)6 games played🪨 2 clean sheets1 assistWhat a #FIFAWorldCup the Celtic man had! Josip Juranovic at #Qatar2022 for Croatia 🇭🇷⏰ 100 mins avg p/g👌 84% pass accuracy🤺 21 duels won (top 15 overall)👊 12 tackles won (top 5 overall)⚽️ 6 games played🪨 2 clean sheets🅰️ 1 assistWhat a #FIFAWorldCup the Celtic man had! 🍀👏 https://t.co/GU1yhw0keM

The Croatian also enjoyed a stellar time with the national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Speaking to Give Me Sport, Phillips said that the 27-year-old has been on the Blues' agenda for a while.

"The right-back that I know Chelsea are still considering looking at is Juranovic from Croatia, the Celtic full-back. He’s definitely on Chelsea’s radar; he has been since the summer. Chelsea had an inquiry from Celtic at the time about Ross Barkley, and they were considering doing some kind of deal there, with Juranovic going in the opposite direction," said Phillips.

Juranovic has appeared 15 times across competitions for Celtic this season, recording a goal and an assist apiece.

