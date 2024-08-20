Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Napoli submit Romelu Lukaku offer; Blues reach Joao Felix agreement, and more - August 20, 2024

Chelsea are preparing to face Swiss side Servette in the UEFA Europa Conference League play-off first leg on Thursday, August 22, at home. New boss Enzo Maresca will be eager to pick up a win following a 2-0 weekend defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Napoli are pushing to secure the services of Blues striker Romelu Lukaku this summer. Elsewhere, the Blues have reportedly convinced Atletico Madrid attacker Joao Felix to return to Stamford Bridge.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on August 20, 2024:

Napoli submit Romelu Lukaku offer, says Fabrizio Romano

Romelu Lukaku

Napoli have tabled an offer to sign Romelu Lukaku this summer, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. The Belgian forward spent last season on loan at AS Roma, scoring 21 goals and setting up four in 47 games across competitions.

However, he's no longer part of plans at Chelsea and will be allowed to leave this summer. The player has already agreed terms to team up with his former manager Antonio Conte at Napoli. The Serie A club have now submitted an offer with the Blues to secure his signature. The two clubs are engaged in final talks to chalk out a deal.

The London giants were previously planning to include Lukaku as a part of their offer for Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian hitman is expected to leave Napoli this summer and is a target for Chelsea.

However, the two clubs want a move for Osimhen to be independent of the Lukaku transfer. Once the Belgian arrives at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, the focus is likely to shift to Osimhen.

Chelsea reach Joao Felix agreement, says Fabrizio Romano

Joao Felix

Chelsea have reached an agreement on personal terms with Joao Felix, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Portuguese forward spent six months at Stamford Bridge on loan in the second half of the 2022-23 campaign.

Felix joined Barcelona on a temporary move last summer and enjoyed a decent campaign. The 24-year-old registered 10 goals and six assists in 44 games across competitions.

The Portuguese apparently has a strained relationship with Diego Simeone, so the Atletico Madrid manager has deemed him surplus to requirements this summer. Los Rojiblancos are in talks with the Blues to facilitate a move this summer.

Negotiations are on track, and a breakthrough is expected soon. Meanwhile, the London giants have reached agreement with Felix on personal terms. It now appears that Felix could be back in Chelsea colours soon, this time permanently.

Raheem Sterling wants to stay

Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling has no desire to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, according to GIVEMESPORT. The Englishman hasn't been in his element since joining Chelsea from Manchester City a couple of summers ago.

Maresca's arrival has raised doubts about the 29-year-old's future. There are already doubts that Sterling won't fit into the Italian manager's tactics at Stamford Bridge.

Maresca left the Englishman out of his matchday squad against Manchester City last weekend, sending the rumour mill into overdrive. Recent reports have suggested that Juventus are interested in the 29-year-old, who also has admirers in the Middle East.

However, Sterling wants to stay and fight for his place under Maresca. He will seek clarity regarding his future from the Italian manager soon.

