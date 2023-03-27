Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Newcastle United step up Marcus Thuram pursuit; Romelu Lukaku unlikely to return, and more - March 27, 2023

Chelsea have been inconsistent this season under Graham Potter. The English manager, though, has fashioned a turnaround in fortunes in recent games.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United have accelerated their pursuit of Marcus Thuram. Elsewhere, Romelu Lukaku is unlikely to return to Stamford Bridge. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on March 27, 2023:

Newcastle United step up Marcus Thuram pursuit

Marcus Thuram is not short of options ahead of the summer.

Newcastle United have stepped up their efforts to sign Marcus Thuram this summer, according to 90 Min.

The French forward is in the final few months of his contract with Borussia Monchengladbach and is expected to leave Borussia Park this summer. Chelsea are among the clubs interested in securing the 25-year-old on a Bosman move.

The Blues are looking to add a clinical striker to their ranks at the end of the season, and Thuram has emerged as an option. The Frenchman has plundered 15 goals and set up four in 26 games across competitions this season.

The London giants want to take Thuram to Stamford Bridge, but the Magpies are plotting to ruin their plans. Newcastle have already initiated contact with the player's entourage in a bid to win the race for his signature.

Romelu Lukaku unlikely to return to Chelsea starting XI

Romelu Lukaku's future remains up in the air.

Journalist Dean Jones reckons Romelu Lukaku is unlikely to have a future at Chelsea.

The Belgian was shipped out to Inter Milan on loan last summer but has been unimpressive so far. The 29-year-old has managed just five goals and an assist in 19 games across competitions this season, and the Nerazzurri are unlikely to sign him permanently.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that the Blues will speak to Lukaku this summer, but he's likely to be sold.

"They're going to talk to Lukaku at the end of the season. At the moment, I wouldn't say it's likely he will come back. I wouldn't rule it out 100%, but it is unlikely," said Jones.

Lukaku's second stint at Stamford Bridge has been full of controversies, so it would perhaps be in the best interests of all parties that he departs.

Andriy Shevchenko backs Mykhaylo Mudryk to succeed at Stamford Bridge

Mykhaylo Mudryk has not been in his element since arriving at Stamford Bridge.

Former Chelsea striker Andriy Shevchenko is convinced that Mykhaylo Mudryk will come good for the Blues.

The 22-year-old arrived at Stamford Bridge from Shakhtar Donetsk in January but has failed to live up to expectations. Mudryk has made just seven appearances across competitions for the Blues, picking up an assist.

Speaking to the club's website, Shevchenko offered advice to his compatriot and also backed him to find his feet in London.

"What worked for me in Milan and London was immersing myself in the culture, studying the language, so I could communicate with my teammates. That will help him acclimatise quicker, which is important when you move to any country in the world. On the pitch, the club and the manager will provide him with everything he needs to raise his level," said Shevchenko.

He continued:

"Chelsea have bought a talented player when he is very young, for the future. He’s just starting his path in a massive football career. But his first step has been the right step, coming to Chelsea. He’s part of an ambitious project, and he’s in good hands."

However, Shevchenko also urged his former club to be patient with Mudryk.

"The decision to get him right now was down to how much the club believe in his talent. He’s on a very long contract, and Chelsea are investing in their future," said Shevchenko.

He concluded:

"The Premier League usually demands results right now, but let’s see how he does in these eight years. Let’s see what he can do in the long term. The club must be patient with him and believe in his talent."

Chelsea have invested heavily in attack this season, and with more reinforcements expected in the summer, Mudryk will need to start delivering soon.

Poll : 0 votes