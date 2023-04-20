Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Newcastle United want Joao Felix; Blues eyeing Jan Oblak, and more - April 20, 2023

Chelsea are yet to win a game since Frank Lampard took charge as the caretaker manager earlier this month. The Blues were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League this week by Real Madrid, losing 4-0 on aggregate in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United are interested in Joao Felix. Elsewhere, the London giants are planning to move for Jan Oblak this summer. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on April 20, 2023:

Newcastle United want Joao Felix

Joao Felix has admirers at St. James’ Park.

Newcastle United are interested in Joao Felix, according to SER Deportivos via AS.

The Portuguese forward joined Chelsea on loan from Atletico Madrid in January but has endured a difficult stay at Stamford Bridge. The 23-year-old has registered two goals in 15 appearances across competitions. The London giants do not have the option to buy in the loan deal, and the player is set to return to the Wanda Metropolitano this summer.

Los Rojiblancos were hoping that clubs would line up to sign the player if he impresses during his loan spell. However, that has hardly been the case, with the Blues unlikely to pursue a permanent deal this summer.

However, Felix is not entirely short of options, as Newcastle United are eyeing him with interest. The Magpies are looking to add more quality to their frontline and want to move for Felix at the end of the season.

Atletico Madrid were previously looking to ask for €100 million to part ways with the Portuguese but could let him leave for €70-80 million. Newcastle should have no problem matching the La Liga side’s asking price.

Chelsea eyeing Jan Oblak

Jan Oblak is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are planning to move for Jan Oblak should he become available this summer, according to Todofichajes via Caught Offside.

The 30-year-old is tied to Atletico Madrid till 2024 but could be put up for sale at the end of this season. The Slovenian remains one of the finest goalkeepers in the world at the moment and has been indispensable for Los Rojiblancos recently.

However, Atletico are in dire need of funds to address their financial woes and are willing to cash in on Oblak. The Blues are keeping a close eye on the situation and want to bring the 30-year-old to Stamford Bridge.

The London giants remain keen to bring in an upgrade on Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy and have set their sights on Oblak. The Slovenian could be a fabulous addition to the squad, but Chelsea face competition from Tottenham Hotspur for his signature.

Blues advised to sack Frank Lampard

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson reckons Chelsea should appoint their permanent manager immediately.

The Blues let go of Graham Potter at the start of this month and have appointed Frank Lampard as a caretaker manager. The London giants are searching for their next manager in the background and are expected to make an appointment this summer.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Merson said that Chelsea are suffering due to the lack of a proven goalscorer.

"The players, no disrespect, weren't fussed about the league games. They're not getting in the Champions League; they're not really getting in Europe. It was on the two Real Madrid games, they had five clear-cut chances over the two ties and never scored a goal," said Merson.

He added:

"It's their Achilles' heal; they've spent £600million and haven't bought a centre-forward. They have not got a goalscorer. Everybody they buy can play all the way along the front line, that's no good."

Merson also said that getting a new manager early will help the Blues make vital decisions ahead of the summer.

"It don't matter who the manager is. They need to get the manager in now. They need to sort this out now. This is no disrespect to Frank, but they have got to go 'right who do we want, who do we get'," said Merson.

He continued:

"You go in now; there's four, five, six games to go; you can tinker, who's about to be there next season, who's not. He knows he's only there for the short time anyway. Frank knows he's there for a short time, he's there for the Champions League games."

Former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann is among the frontrunners for the hot seat at Stamford Bridge.

