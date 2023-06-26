Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Nicolas Jackson completes medical; Kepa Arrizabalaga decides to stay, and more - June 26, 2023

Chelsea are hoping to usher in a new era under Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentinean manager has been handed the reins of the first team and will take charge next month.

Meanwhile, Villarreal striker Nicolas Jackson has completed his medical ahead of joining the Blues. Elsewhere, goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has decided to stay with the London giants beyond the summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on June 26, 2023:

Nicolas Jackson completes medical

Nicolas Jackson will ply his trade at Stamford Bridge next season.

Nicolas Jackson has completed his medical with Chelsea ahead of a move this summer, according to The Athletic.

The Senegalese striker has been identified as the ideal man to lead the line for the Blues next season. The club endured a forgettable time in front of goal in the recently concluded campaign and have moved quickly to make amends.

The London giants have secured the signature of Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig this summer. However, Chelsea were keen to add more firepower to their attack amid the uncertain future of Romelu Lukaku and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. With Kai Havertz already on his way to Arsenal, a new No. 9 was the need of the hour, and Jackson has emerged as the solution.

The Senegalese striker caught the eye with his stellar performances for Villarreal since the turn of the year. The London giants wasted no time in agreeing personal terms with the 22-year-old before striking a €35 million deal with the Yellow Submarine.

Jackson has agreed an eight-year contract with Chelsea and will sign across the dotted line soon.

Kepa Arrizabalaga decides to stay with Chelsea

Kepa Arrizabalaga wants to stay at Stamford Bridge.

Kepa Arrizabalaga has decided against a move away from Chelsea this summer, according to The Sun.

The Blues are looking at wholesome changes to their squad ahead of the new season. A new goalkeeper remains on the agenda, following the departure of Edouard Mendy to Saudi Arabia. Kepa has also been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge, with Porto custodian Diogo Costa among the candidates being eyed.

However, the Spaniard is enticed by the prospect of playing under Pochettino, who's all set to take charge of the first team next month. Kepa is convinced that the Argentinean manager can help him regain his mojo and win over fans.

The 28-year-old also shares a strong bond with Toni Jiminez, who will be Pochettino's goalkeeper coach. They have already begun planning for the upcoming season, but Kepa will have to prove his worth to Pochettino.

AC Milan want Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku is expected to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

AC Milan have informed Chelsea that they're willing to match Romelu Lukaku's price tag, according to Football Transfers.

The Belgian striker is a peripheral figure at Stamford Bridge and spent the recently concluded season on loan to Inter Milan. The 30-year-old endured a slow start to the campaign before enjoying a robust final few months.

The Nerazzurri are happy with the player and would prefer another loan spell, given their poor finances. The Blues, though, want to offload him this summer on a permanent deal. AC Milan have now established contact with the London giants to sign the player this summer.

Pochettino wanted to work with the Belgian before coming to a decision regarding his future. However, Lukaku was clear that he wanted to leave Chelsea this summer. The Blues have set a €40 million price tag, an amount the Rossoneri are ready to pay.

