Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Noni Madueke studying Mohamed Salah; Cole Palmer eyeing silverware, and more - October 15, 2023

Chelsea are preparing to host Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on October 21 in the Premier League. Mauricio Pochettino's team are on a three-game winning streak across competitions.

Meanwhile, attacker Noni Madueke has revealed that he is studying Mohamed Salah to improve his game. Elsewhere, midfielder Cole Palmer is aiming to win silverware with the Blues.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on October 15, 2023:

Noni Madueke studying Mohamed Salah

Noni Madueke arrived at Stamford Bridge earlier this year.

Noni Madueke has said that he's studying Mohamed Salah and Kylian Mbappe to improve his game.

The Englishman joined Chelsea from PSV Eindhoven in January this year but hasn't fully lived up to expectations yet. The 21-year-old has one goal in four appearances across competitions for the Blues this season.

Speaking to The Metro, Madueke added that he's learning to anticipate like Salah and Mbappe in the box.

"I look at the best. James Ryder, our analyst, clipped up Mbappe and Salah, so I watch them a lot. The way they always follow their pass into the box, or when a teammate is in the box, they’re always there to anticipate," said Madueke.

He continued:

"One thing I’ve got to add to my game is the easier goals, the one-touch goals – that’s what I’m trying to improve.

"I know I go at such a pace so sometimes I’ve got to calm down at the last moment, take a breath and then slot it away. I’ve just got to keep working so I can do it at Chelsea."

Madueke will hope to play a part when Arsenal visit Stamford Bridge next weekend.

Cole Palmer eyeing silverware with Chelsea

Cole Palmer has done well since arriving this summer.

Cole Palmer is eager to pick up his first trophy with Chelsea. The highly rated midfielder joined the Blues from Manchester City this summer and has already made a mark. The 21-year-old has one goal and two assists in six appearances across competitions this season.

Palmer told the club's website that his team need wins amid talks of building for the future.

"I’m really enjoying Chelsea. The lads, the staff, everything about it. Hopefully, now we can kick on further.

"Everyone knows what playing for Chelsea means. It’s a massive club and we need wins, speaking about the project can’t be a cop-out for not winning. So we need to perform and compete for some trophies," said Palmer.

He continued:

"I’m trying to add to my trophy cabinet for sure at Chelsea. Hopefully, this season, but if not then hopefully in the future. We've got a lot of good players, a good structure. So I don’t see why not in the future."

Palmer was central to Chelsea's 4-1 win over Bournemouth in the league before the ongoing international break.

Christopher Nkunku backed to improve Blues

Christopher Nkunku is out with a knee injury.

Christopher Nkunku will feel like a new signing when he returns to action for Chelsea early next year. The French forward joined the club from RB Leipzig this summer.

However, he picked up a knee injury in pre-season and is yet to kick a ball for the Blues. Maurice Pochettino's team have struggled in front of goal in his absence this season but have shown signs of improvement recently.

Jacobs told Give Me Sport that the Argentinean's attacking options are looking better now.

"Chelsea have got players who are capable of scoring goals regularly, and the win against Burnley was a good example of that in many ways. Raheem Sterling was outstanding.

"Nicolas Jackson came off the bench and scored. Armando Broja was fit to start the game and, even though he didn't score, he is another option for Pochettino. It all looks a little bit healthier," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"When you add Nkunku to the mix, Chelsea suddenly have got a little bit of depth and quality.

"Nkunku is going to feel like a brand new signing to Chelsea. He is effectively a brand new signing for Chelsea because he picked up his injury so early and in the pre-season period."

Nkunku was the top scorer in the Bundesliga last season with 16 goals.